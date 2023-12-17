BMPS 2023 Grand Finals: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, overall standings, and more

Blind Esports has been crowned as the champions of BMPS 2023 after the Manya-led superstar roster single-handedly dominated the three-day Grand Finals. They came out victorious in three out of 18 matches and posted 249 points on the scoreboard. The side captured 121 kills in this process and went home with the trophy and a cash reward of ₹40 lakh.

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 champions, presented a mesmerizing gameplay once again, earning the runner-up award in the Pro Series. Led by Destro, the club amassed 221 points in the Finals and claimed three Chicken Dinners there. The firm bagged the second prize of ₹20 lakh.

Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Here is the prize money distribution for the Pro Series 2023:

1st Place - ₹40,00,000 - Blind Esports

2nd Place - ₹20,00,000 - Gladiators Esports

3rd Place - ₹10,00,000 - Team Insane

4th Place - ₹5,00,000 - Entity Gaming

5th Place - ₹3,00,000 - Team Soul

6th Place - ₹3,00,000 - 8BitCS

7th Place - ₹2,00,000 - Glitchx Reborn

8th Place - ₹2,00,000 - Revenant Esports

9th Place - ₹1,50,000 - Numen Gaming

10th Place - ₹1,50,000 - Hydra Official

11th Place - ₹1,50,000 - Team XSpark

12th Place - ₹1,50,000 - Genxfm

13th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Team Together Esports

14th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Growing Strong

15th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Autobotz Esports

16th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Psyche

Special awards

Most Valuable Player - ₹3,00,000 - Spower (Blind Esports) Best IGL - ₹2,00,000 - Aadi (Team Insane)

Team Insane gave phenomenal performances throughout the BMPS 2023, including the League Stage and the Grand Finals. With 176 points, the Aadi-led powerhouse made sure to claim the third spot to their name. The squad was a dominant force in the League Stage, winning eight out of their 15 matches. Although their performance saw a slight decline in the Finals, they still managed to grab a place for themselves on the podium.

Entity Gaming ensured fourth position with 167 points in the BMPS 2023. The Saumraj-led lineup was in the first spot after Day 1 but they couldn’t maintain their tide in the next two days and fell out of the top three.

Team Soul exhibited an exceptional comeback on the third and final day of the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals, making a huge jump in the overall standings. The fan-favorite club gathered a total of 158 points in 18 games, taking fifth place. They obtained only 60 points in their first 12 matches but managed to rack up 98 points in their last six matches.