Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals Day 3: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

K9 Esports dominated the third day of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals and dethroned Team XSpark from the prime spot in the overall standings. The squad has accumulated 116 points with the help of 68 kills in 12 matches. They won three Chicken Dinners, two of which came on the third day.

Team XSpark fell to second place with 101 points, including 67 eliminations. Their star player, Sarang, has grabbed 21 kills so far in the Semifinals. Team Soul made a significant jump in the overall standings after demonstrating phenomenal performances on Day 3. The Manya-led lineup acquired 97 points, including 62 frags. Their member Spower has alone picked up 22 eliminations in his 12 games.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals after Day 3

Here are the overall standings of the Mobile Open 2024 Semifinal after 12 matches:

K9 Esports - 116 points Team XSpark - 101 points Team Soul - 97 points Team Tamilas - 96 points Global Esports - 95 points Revenant Esports - 91 points WSB Gaming - 84 points Genesis Esports - 83 points Blind Esports - 80 points Orangutan Gaming - 79 points Entity Gaming - 70 points Team 8Bit - 68 points Team Limra - 63 points Hydra Esports - 57 points Chemin Esports - 57 points Gods Reign - 55 points Inferno Squad - 52 points Team Forever - 52 points Reckoning Esports - 50 points Medal Esports - 48 points Gujarat Tigers - 41 points Bot Army - 38 points Marcos Gaming - 33 points FS Esports - 29 points

Team Tamilas and Global Esports ranked fourth and fifth with 96 and 95 points respectively. Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, sat in the sixth position with 91 points, including 60 kills. Their BGMI star, Fierce, held first position in the kill leaderboard with 24 eliminations.

Orangutan Gaming, who was on the top after the first four games, slipped to the 10th position with 79 points. The experienced BGMI crew has taken only 27 points in their last eight matches. Entity Gaming and Hydra Esports claimed the 11th and 14th spots with 68 and 57 points, respectively. Gods Reign looked good today and moved up to 16th rank with 55 points, including 32 eliminations.

Team Forever, Reckoning, and Medal have collected 52, 50, and 48 points respectively. Gujarat Tigers managed to secure 41 points in their 12 matches. Marcos Gaming had another terrible day as the BGMI squad concluded the third day in 23rd position with 33 points. FS Esports was in 24th position with 29 points, including 17 kills.