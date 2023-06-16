Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 3: Overall standings, overview, top fraggers, and more

After the end of 18 matches in the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals, Blind Esports still leads the table with 174 points and 108 eliminations. Team Soul’s phenomenal victory in the Sanhok match helped them move to second position with 131 points. Team VST was five points behind them after another consistent showcasing.

Orangutan Gaming finally looked to be in their natural form, jumping into the top five with 123 points, including 70 kills. OR Esports and Team Gladiators were sixth and seventh with 122 and 116 points, respectively. Blind Spower currently holds the top spot in the finish leaderboard with 38 finishes, followed by Akshat (29) and Justin (28).

Day 3 highlights of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals

Team Insane's Harsh ended the first game by eliminating three Orangutan players with a single grenade, assisting his team in claiming an 11-kill victory. OR Max and Soul Goblin displayed great individual performances, picking up four kills each in this Erangel game.

Obey Esports had strong control in the end circle of the second match, grabbing a much-needed Chicken Dinner with 12 eliminations. Blind Esports scored 14 points, strengthening their first rank in the overall standings. Insane and OR Esports, who had a fabulous opening match of the day, were eliminated from the second encounter without a single point.

The third match in Erangel witnessed Orangutan Gaming obtain a mammoth 18-kill Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI star AKOP claimed a huge nine eliminations to his name. Team MISFITS and Blind gained 11 points each, while Team Gladiators, featuring experienced players like Destro and Justin, secured eight points.

OR Esports conquered the fourth battle with 12 eliminations, showing stellar gameplay in the last few circles. Blind Esports took 14 points thanks to Nakul’s five frags in this Miramar match. While Orangutan had a slow game as they earned nine points with only three finishes.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



14 Finishes and WWCD for @S8ul



@8bit__goldy @8bit_thug @Mortal04907880 Sky is filled with14 Finishes and WWCD for @S8ul Sky is filled with 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀😳😳😳😳14 Finishes and WWCD for @S8ul @8bit__goldy @8bit_thug @Mortal04907880 https://t.co/SCxxDgxI7z

The fifth match on Sanhok belonged to fan favorites Team Soul, who registered a massive 14-kill victory. Their two BGMI veterans, Omega and Akshat, bagged six eliminations each. Revenant Esports earned 11 points after their new recruit, MJ, claimed five crucial finishes. After several impressive performances, Blind Esports was eliminated earlier in this battle.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



climbs up to #2 spot after an impressive 14 finishes with a dinner!



With just 2 more days to go, here's… A big shake up in the points table after great comebacks from all the teams today! @blindesportsorg looks comfortable after taking a huge lead! They are still at #1. #SOUL climbs up to #2 spot after an impressive 14 finishes with a dinner!With just 2 more days to go, here's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A big shake up in the points table after great comebacks from all the teams today! @blindesportsorg looks comfortable after taking a huge lead! They are still at #1. #SOUL climbs up to #2 spot after an impressive 14 finishes with a dinner! With just 2 more days to go, here's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RPfh7IaUpM

The final clash in the sixth match between Gods Reign and Orangutan was epic, with the former winning in the end. Securing an 11-kill victory, Gods Reign will hope to maintain the momentum on Day 4 of the Skyesports BGMI Finals. Aimbot from Velocity Gaming took six frags, while Ninja, Aquanox, and AKOP gained four finishes each.

Poll : 0 votes