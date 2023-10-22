Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Grand Finals: All qualified teams, date, prize pool distribution, venue, and more 

The five-day Grand Finals of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI is set to be played from November 1 to 5 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore, India. The ultimate stage features 16 teams, including five directly invited organizations. The total prize pool of the competition is ₹1.25 crore, of which ₹1 crore has been allocated for the LAN Finals.

The Semifinals were hosted from October 17 to 22, 2023, where 24 teams battled for 11 slots in the Finals. This phase, too, featured ₹25 lakh in prize money. OR Esports, led by Jelly, were the star BGMI performers there.

The Championship 5.0 is being conducted in four different stages: Qualifiers, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals.

Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI finalists

The organizer has invited five squads directly to the Grand Finals based on their respective results in some notable tournaments. BGIS 2023 champions Gladiators Esports have also received an invite to this upcoming stage. However, those teams had also taken part in the Semifinals

Here are the names of the five invited teams:

Blind Esports (Skyesports Champions Series winner) Team Soul (Skyesports Champions Series Runner-up)) Big Brother (Skirmish Series winner) GodLike Esports (Skyesports Championship 3.0 winner) Gladiators Esports (BGIS 2023 winner)

Qualified teams for Finals from the Semifinals

The 11 BGMI clubs that have been selected for the Championship Finals from the Semifinals are:

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign

Prize pool distribution

The prize pool distribution for the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI is as follows:

Grand Finals

Winners - ₹48 lakh

Runner-up - ₹24 lakh

3rd Place - ₹12 lakh

4th Place - ₹6 lakh

5th Place - ₹3 lakh

6th Place - ₹2 lakh

7th Place - ₹1.20 lakh

8th Place - ₹80,000

MVP - ₹2 lakh

Team will most WWCDs - ₹1 lakh

Semifinals prize pool distribution

1st Place - ₹12 lakh - OR Esports

2nd Place - ₹6 lakh - Entity Gaming

3rd Place - ₹3 lakh - Orangutan

4th Place - ₹1.5 lakh - Revenant Esports

5th Place - ₹75,000 - Team Soul

6th Place - ₹50,000 - Numen Gaming

7th Place - ₹30,000 - Team Empire

8th Place - ₹20,000 - Celsius Esports

MVP - ₹50,000

Team will most WWCDs - ₹25,000 - Team Soul

OR Esports were mesmerizing in their performance during the Semifinals. Entity Gaming and Orangutan were also impressive there. Team Soul bagged fifth place and looked good throughout the previous stage. Popular BGMI squads Insane, Medal, and Team XSpark failed to reach the LAN Finals as the three squads have not had a good run in the Semifinals.