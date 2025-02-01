Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals Day 2: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals is set for February 1, 2025. The top 16 teams from India are competing at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. They played their first six matches of the tournament on Day 1. Carnival Gaming claimed the top position on the overall scoreboard at the end of the day.

Fan-favorite teams like GodLike, Soul, and Wyld Fang struggled on Day 1. This means Day 2 will be particularly crucial for these teams.

SPS BGMI S6 Finals Day 2 teams

Here are the teams participating on Day 2 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals:

Team GodLike Team Soul Gods Reign Team Versatile Wyld Fangs K9 Esports Bot Army Orangutan Gaming Reckoning Carnival Gaming Team Jelly WindGod RedxRoss Gujarat Tigers Revenant XSpark Medal Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Day 2 of the SPS S6 Finals will start at 3 pm IST. The first, second, and third matches will be played on the Erangel, Miramar, and Erangel maps, respectively. The fourth, fifth, and sixth matches will take place on the Sanhok, Vikendi, and Erangel maps, respectively.

Fans can watch these matches live at the stadium or online via the YouTube and Facebook channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming. The broadcast will be available in both English and Hindi.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 7 - Erangel - 3:00 PM IST

Match 8 - Miramar - 3:45 PM IST

Match 9 - Erangel - 4:30 PM IST

Match 10 - Sanhok - 5:15 PM IST

Match 11 - Vikendi - 6:00 PM IST

Match 12 - Erangel - 6:45 PM IST

Overall standings after Day 1

Carnival Gaming currently holds the top spot in the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals standings with 59 points, 42 kills, and one Chicken Dinner. Second-placed Medal Esports and third-placed K9 Squad have each accumulated 44 points. Gods Reign is in fourth place with 41 points, closely followed by Gujarat Tigers in fifth.

Revenant XSpark and Team Jelly are sixth and seventh, respectively. Orangutan has 34 points and is in eighth place. Team Versatile, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, holds the 10th position with 30 points. Team GodLike is in 12th place with 28 points and 19 eliminations.

WindGod is in 13th place with 23 points. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, holds the 14th spot with 23 points and 21 kills.

Bot Amry is ranked 15th with 18 points, while Team Soul, an experienced BGMI team, is in last place with only 14 points.

