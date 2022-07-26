Sportskeeda announces Free Fire and BGMI Let's Play series to provide platform for emerging Indian streamers

Sportskeeda Esports will take BGMI and Free Fire to the next level and allow several streamers to make it big in the coming months. Both mobile titles have been massive names in battle royale gaming on handheld devices.

With the brand new IP being created, many aspiring streamers will have an exciting opportunity to make their dreams big.

Sportskeeda Let's Play will be a brand new series that will provide an opportunity to many aspiring streamers. Over the next few weeks, famous and newer streamers who have made a name for themselves with BGMI and Free Fire will have great opportunities to showcase their abilities.

While there are already some established names in the sphere, getting a foothold in the streaming industry can be difficult for those who are starting new. This is where the Let's Play series comes in to make it easier for players to focus on their abilities purely.

Sportskeeda Let's Play will be perfect launchpad for many new Free Fire and BGMI players who want to make it big

Millions of users play BGMI and Free Fire daily. The two games have taken the entire genre to new heights, with competitive esports being the pinnacle.

Aside from the pros, some streamers regularly provide new content related to the two games.

The main objective is to allow players to focus on their talents purely. If someone can play well, they will find a place on an exciting platform to grow themselves. Each content creator will have a chance to stream thrice a week; the only requirement is skill.

As long as the user is skilled, their followers and subscriber count won't matter much. This is indeed a unique opportunity, especially for those looking to make big as either BGMI or Free Fire streamers.

The schedule list (Image via Sportskeeda)

The event will start on 27 August with 12 established content creators. These personalities have already made it big in the streaming field and will be excellent case studies for others to learn.

The first streamers to start proceedings will be Rocky and RDX, known for their exploits in Free Fire. With over a million subscribers, they could well showcase precisely what a new streamer requires

However, it will just be the start of a long series where many new talents will emerge. Additionally, all the action will be shown on Sportskeeda Esports' YouTube channel, which will open the streamers to a global platform.

Once the event starts, much more information will be gradually revealed to the audience. There will also be further instructions on how someone can sign up to exhibit their talents and gun skills.

Those interested in enlisting themselves can register by clicking on this link.

