Team Kanika wins BGMI Superboys vs Supergirls Ultimate Face-off

The second and the final day of the fun BGMI event, Superboys vs Supergirls, the Ultimate Face-Off, ended today. The tournament featured male and female Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators and players facing off against each other for a prize pool of INR 3,50,000.

The event involved two segments, competitive and fun, each with a stipulated prize pool. In the end, Team Kanika secured the victory in the competitive leg, notching 79 points with 27 finishes in 4 matches.

The BGMI battle royale event prize pool distribution

The team sealed the deal with Chicken Dinners on both days. Following them in the second spot was Team Sherlock, who displayed excellent skill and gameplay to bag 53 points with 17 eliminations. Team Kaashvi, after a strong performance on Day 1, claimed the third spot with 50 points and 26 finishes.

The Supergirls dominated the event as teams with female content creators captured all the podium spots. Team Kanika was awarded the first place cash prize of INR 1,50,000, while Team Sherlock and Team Kaashvi ended up with the second and third place prizes of INR 70,000 and INR 30,000, respectively.

Recap of BGMI Superboys vs Supergirls event

The BGMI Superboys vs Supergirls overall standings

The competitive matches on Day 2, as usual, started with the first game on Erangel with TPP perspective being played. Sherlock, playing with a bunch of competitive players from different squads, secured the Chicken Sinner with nine eliminations.

Kanika, competing with the squad of OR Esports, secured the second spot with four frags, while Kaashvi, along with the team of TSM, managed to hold onto the third place with four kills.

Team Shreeman finished at 16th place in the BGMI battle royale match

The second and the final match of the day, and the competitive leg, were held on Sanhok in FPP perspective. Team Kanika showed great patience and clinched a thumping win to secure the top place in this BGMI tournament.

Team Sherlock, too, played well and guaranteed the second spot in the overall leaderboards with a second-place, three-frag finish in this game. Team Krutika, competing alongside Team XO, also played exceptionally well and got the third spot.

The fun aspect on Day 2 saw a Pan Fight and a Cosplay Show-Off. The former was won by another Supergirl, Incognito, who secured a cash prize of INR 25,000.

The Cosplay contest in this BGLI spectacle proved to be interesting, with the participants putting their best in-game outfits and inventory to impress the judges: K18 Thug and Mortal. Incognito swept this title as well, bagging another 25,000.

