Team Let’s Go wins BGMI Campus Dominate

The National Finals of the BGMI: Campus Dominate came to an end today. The tournament that involved teams from College campuses across major Indian cities featured a massive prize of INR 25 Lakhs. After five closely contested matches that saw 18 teams from 8 cities competing, Let's Go from Ahemdabad emerged as the event's winners with 76 points and 41 finishes. The team achieved this feat without any chicken dinner and bagged the winner's prize of INR 2,40,000. Let's Go also took the award for the team with the most finishes, which included 2 One Plus smartphones.

Closely following them in second place were Violent Gamers from Chennai, who fell short of the title by just one point. The team ended up with 75 points and 32 finishes. The team took home the second-place prize of INR 1,90,000.

BGMI Campus Dominate Finals overall standings

Top 8 teams standings from BGMI Campus Dominate Finals (Image via Campus Dominate website)

Brutal Esports, the squad from Pune, finished third in the tournament with a single chicken dinner. The team secured 27 frags in 5 matches ending up with a total of 63 points. They were awarded the third-place prize of INR 1,30,000.

Overall standings of BGMI Campus Dominate Finals (Image via Campus Dominate website)

Along with the cash prize, the Top 4 teams in the tournament were also awarded 20 One Plus smartphones worth INR 9,10,000.

Prize Pool distribution of BGMI Campus Dominate (Image via Campus Dominate website)

Elite Esports, another squad from Chennai who has been doing quite well in local BGMI tournaments, put up another stronger showing in this event to finish 4th. OH Esports from Mumbai also performed decently well to take 5th place in the event.

The tournament was divided into three stages and started with eight cities and 64 colleges during the initial stage. 32 teams (two from each city) out of the 64 college campuses qualified for the event's second round. They battled for 16 spots in the National Finals.

Eventually, these 16 teams were joined by two teams from One Plus's Red Cable Club (RCC) qualifiers and battled it out today for the bragging rights to be called champions of the Campus Dominate event.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar