BGMI Campus Dominate: Registration, cities, format, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch

The steady growth of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has caused the esports scene for the title to grow as well. One Plus has come up with a collegiate level BGMI tournament, dubbed the "Campus Dominate". The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of INR 25 Lakhs and will feature teams from 8 cities.

The trailer for the tournament was released today, November 24, and many details have come to light. According to the organizers, the upcoming gaming talent from India's top colleges will get a chance to showcase their worth on a wider esports platform through this event.

Format and schedule of BGMI Campus Dominate

Teams from a total of 64 colleges in 8 Indian cities will compete in the event. The tournament has been divided into three stages: the College Qualifiers, the City Qualifiers, and the Grand Finals. These stages will take place according to the following schedule:

College Qualifiers (November 26 to December 6, 2021): Multiple teams from the 64 selected colleges will battle it out for a chance to make it to the City Qualifiers

City Qualifiers (December 7 to 9, 2021): Teams qualified from different colleges will face off in the City Qualifiers for slots in the Grand Finals

Grand Finals (December 13, 2021): Qualified teams from the City qualifiers will battle it out for the ultimate prize pool in a single day face-off.

How to register for BGMI: Campus Dominate

Teams can head over to the link and register from their respective cities. The rulebook for the tournament can also be found on the website.

8 selected colleges from the following Cities will compete in the championship:

1) Delhi

2) Mumbai

3) Bengaluru

4) Chennai

5) Ahemdabad

6) Pune

7) Kolkata

8) Hyderabad

Note: Selected colleges from each city will be displayed during the registration.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Watch College Qualifiers from 26th NOV, LIVE on NODWIN Gaming's YT & FB and

#DominatetheCampus OnePlus Campus Dominate is here, with 64 of the best colleges from across the country. Witness epic battles with chicken dinner worth ₹25 Lakh up for grabs🪂🍗Watch College Qualifiers from 26th NOV, LIVE on NODWIN Gaming's YT & FB and @OnePlus_IN 's YT📺 OnePlus Campus Dominate is here, with 64 of the best colleges from across the country. Witness epic battles with chicken dinner worth ₹25 Lakh up for grabs🪂🍗 Watch College Qualifiers from 26th NOV, LIVE on NODWIN Gaming's YT & FB and @OnePlus_IN's YT📺#DominatetheCampus https://t.co/W1nnrA2UDr

Where and when to watch

The tournament will be livestreamed from November 26, 2021, on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Nodwin Gaming and OnePlus India.

It would be interesting to see the skills and performance of the college teams throughout this BGMI event. It will also remain to be seen as to how the competitive journey of the tournament winners goes.

BGMI Campus Dominate Prize Pool distribution (Image via Campus Dominate official website)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One Plus in the past has also held fun events featuring cricketers and other gaming titles. The One Plus Dominate 1.0 and 2.0 featuring PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile were well received by the fans. It would be intriguing to see how the response for the campus event turns out.

Edited by R. Elahi