Team Soul claims first spot as Day 2 of ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals ends 

Team Soul displayed their masterclass on Day 2 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals. The crowd-favorite club topped the overall scoreboard with 134 points despite not having a single Chicken Dinner. The Manya-led squad accumulated 61 kills in 12 matches. Orangutan Gaming was in first place after Day 1 but couldn't maintain their rhythm today and dropped to second spot with 132 points.

Revenant Esports had an emphatic run on Day 2 as the side moved to third position in the overall leaderboard with 126 points, including 63 kills. The experienced BGMI roster won the second and sixth matches of the day.

Team iFlicks registered two Chicken Dinners in a row today and jumped to the fourth spot with 109 points, including 50 kills. The side amazed everyone with their splendid performances in the last three games of Day 2. Team Blind came in fifth with 101 points without a single Chicken Dinner.

ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals scoreboard after Day 2

Team Soul - 134 points Orangutan Gaming - 132 points Revenant Esports - 126 points Team iFlicks - 109 points Blind Esports - 101 points OR Esports - 95 points Entity Gaming - 94 points Team Forever - 91 points Chemin Esports - 89 points Carnival Gaming - 85 points Hydra Official - 73 points WSB Gaming - 71 points Gods Reign - 63 points Global Esports - 62 points Gujarat Tigers - 57 points Genxfm Esports - 39 points

OR Esports faltered on Day 2 and slipped from second to sixth place with 95 points. Entity Gaming also encountered difficulties and fell to seventh position with 94 points. Team Forever, led by BGMI pro, Owais, was eighth in the table with 91 points.

Carnival Gaming began the second day with an excellent Chicken Dinner in the first game. However, the star-studded crew struggled in the last three encounters and ended up in 10th position with 85 points. Hydra Official and WSB Gaming were 11th and 12th with 73 and 71 points, respectively.

Gods Reign improved their play a bit today but failed to gain a strong position on the overall leaderboard. They came out victorious in the third round. The BGMI lineup held 13th place with 63 points after 12 matches. Global Esports and Gujarat Tigers had another poor day as they ranked 14th and 15th in the charts with 62 and 57 points, respectively. The participating teams will play their last six matches of the BGMI Pro Series LAN Finals on Day 3.