Team XSpark and Medal Esports fail to qualify for Skyesports BGMI Championship 2023 5.0 Grand Finals

Two experienced BGMI squads, Team Xspark and Medal, have been knocked out of the ongoing Skyesports BGMI Championship 2023 5.0. The semifinal phase of the tournament is now over, with 11 teams progressing to the grand finals. Both clubs entered the competition confidently, having recently earned a respectable spot in the BGIS. However, failed to perform well in the Championship.

Team XSpark had a modest showcasing throughout the five-day-long semifinals, scoring 124 points in their 20 matches. The Pukar-led squad ended up in 16th place in the phase. Medal Esports also failed to perform admirably and ranked 17th with 122 points.

A total of 24 teams competed in the semifinals of the Skysports Championship, five of whom had already got tickets to the final and were playing only for the prize money at that stage. The thrilling finale is planned for November 1 to November 5, 2023. Additionally, Skyesports has allocated a grand prize pool of ₹1.25 crore to this tournament.

Team XSpark and Medal's performance in Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0

Team XSpark got off to a slow start with scoring 22 points in their four games on Day 1. The squad lost their early fights there, as they had grabbed only eight position points on the opening day. The Pukar-led crew tried to make a comeback on Day 2 and 3 but couldn’t strengthen their position in the overall standings. They had taken only 64 points in 12 matches.

On Day 4, Team XSpark added 31 points to their account without any Chicken Dinners; they earned 29 points on the final day of the Semifinals. Overall, the roster did look to be in their signature form throughout their 20 matches.

Medal Esports had a similar performance to Team XSpark in the semifinals. The club features veterans like Encore and Paradox in the lineup and recently came sixth in the BGIS 2023.

The organization got 23 points on the opening day on October 17, 2023, while their performance on Day 2 was even more miserable as they had added only seven points to the leaderboard. However, Medal had then raised their game on Day 3, scoring 40 points in their four matches.

Team Medal delivered an average performance on Days 4 and 5, ending in 17th position. Both star lineups will aim to bounce back in the upcoming BGMI India vs. Korea Invitational, starting on October 26, 2023.