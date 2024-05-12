Team XSpark qualifies for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 3

Team XSpark demonstrated dominance in Group 3 of the BGIS 2024. The experienced unit played their six games on May 11 and ranked first with 107 points. The squad, led by Shadow, secured two Chicken Dinners and 81 eliminations. NinjaJod, Spraygod, Shadow, and Sarang from the lineup displayed great individual performances.

Team XSpark was unstoppable in their initial three matches of the BGIS Round 2 as they garnered 82 points after playing aggressively. The squad faced a little bit challenge in their last three matches. Overall, the lineup boosted their confidence with their top-notch performances in this second round.

Claw Esports, Infinite, and Shoot At Sight were second, third, and fourth ranks respectively. Maxtrix, Neonx, and Clue took fifth, sixth, and seventh places respectively. The best seven performing teams from Group 3 claimed their spots in the third round.

Team XSpark dominates in Group 3 of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Group 3 overall standings of Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

The first game of this group was held in the Erangel map, in which Team XSpark got off to an impressive start with a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Sarang and NinjaJod did their job perfectly and clinched six frags each. Team Gladiators was the second-best lineup in this encounter.

Continuing its supremacy, Team XSpark conquered the second match as well with 36 points, including 26 finishes. Spraygod from the crew alone clinched 10 kills, while Shadow and Sarang grabbed nine and seven frags respectively.

The club could not win their third match of the BGIS Round 2 but played fiercely to collect 31 points, including 25 finishes. SprayGod was outstanding in this encounter as he alone dismissed 13 players. NinjaJod and Shadow also did well and grabbed six and four kills respectively.

Team XSpark had a poor run in the fourth game as the side was knocked in the initial circle with only one point. Mysterious Esports won the match with 19 points. Rich Esports and Matrix were also impressive.

Switching to the fifth match, the Shadow-led brigade gained only five points, which came from eliminations. The team was eliminated by Vibez Esports after their thrilling fights. ClawxxPirat Esports was the winner with 26 points.

Team XSpark yet again failed to gain any position points but managed nine eliminations to their name. SprayGod claimed four finishes there. Infinite Catalysts emerged victorious in their last game of the BGIS 2024 Round 2.