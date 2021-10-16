TEC BGMI God Mode play-offs: Teams, format, schedule, and where to watch 

Post the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), numerous third-party tournaments with handsome prize pools emerge every day. The Esports Club, one of India's leading third-party tournament organizers, has yet again come up with a BGMI tournament. The tournament dubbed the BGMI God Mode: Rise To Fame boasts a massive prize pool of INR 10,00,000. The contest is currently ongoing, with the online qualifiers having culminated on the 13th of October 2021.

BGMI God Mode: Rise To Fame Format (Image via TEC)

The tournament features a total of 50 Invited teams, out of which 30 had been invited to the Online Qualifiers. These 30 teams were divided into three groups. After three matchdays, 18 teams (6 from each group) have qualified for the play-offs of the tournament.

Schedule and format of the BGMI God Mode play-offs

The play-offs will involve 38 teams (20 Invited + 18 Qualified from Online Qualifiers). These teams have been equally divided into two groups, A & B (19 teams per group). The teams will compete as per the following schedule.

Group A Matches (18th to 19th October 2021): The two matchdays will feature a total of 10 Matches with five matches each day. The top 6 teams from the leaderboard will qualify for the Grand-Finals.

Group B Matches (20th to 21st October 2021): Similar to the format of Group A, teams in Group B will play ten matches as well over two days; The top 6 teams from this group will qualify for the Grand-Finals.

Play-Ins (22nd October 2021): The 7th to 15th placed teams from both groups will compete in the play-ins in a single day. The top 6 teams out of the competing 18 teams will qualify for the finals.

Grand Finals (23rd to 24th October 2021): The 18 qualified teams (6 from each of the two groups and the play-ins) will compete in a total of 10 matches over two days to decide the winner. The winner will be awarded a total of INR 5,00,000, while the first and the second runner-ups will get INR 2,50,000 and 1,50,000, respectively.

BGMI God Mode: Rise To Fame Prize Pool distribution (image via TEC)

BGMI God Mode play-offs teams

Group A:

1 Enigma Gaming

2 TSM

3 Team XO

4 OREsports

5 PV x IND

6 Marcos Gaming

7 Blind Official

8 Reckoning Esports

9 7Sea Esports

10 Galaxy Racer

11 Reaper X

12 Team iNSANE

13 BurnX Official

14 Aztecs Esports

15 Paws Official

16 Team Faceless

17 HEROES Official

18 MCYS

19 RetributionX

Group B:

1 8Bit

2 Hydra Official

3 Skylightz Gaming

4 Orangutan

5 GodLike Esports

6 Chemin Esports

7 Rivalry Esports

8 Team Tamilas

9 ForceOne x Legstump Esports

10 Revenant Esports

11 MAXIMUS

12 Team OBEY

13 Switch Esports

14 Element Esports

15 Rivalry NorthEast

16 Team Tenacity

17 True Rippers

18 UP50 Esports

19 ZOWN x 4King

The tournament will be live-streamed each match day on the official YouTube channel of The Esports Club in the Hindi language.

