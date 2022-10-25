Technical Guruji shares his views on BGMI's status in India

Popular YouTuber Gaurav "Technical Guruji" recently released a video on his channel where he answered questions related to tech and BGMI. He also discussed where the game currently stands and whether he was expecting it to return:

"I don't understand what is going on with Battlegrounds Mobile India. There is no assurance regarding its return. Many potential release dates have surfaced online so far, but there is no clarity."

According to the content creator, several sources have hinted at different dates for the game's return to the Indian market, but there is no certainty as the title's developers are yet to confirm a date.

The Indian variant of PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India on 28 July following the government's orders. The incident left the entire gaming community disheartened.

Since Technical Guruji is known to have links with popular creators who work alongside Krafton, it's no surprise that his recent comments have garnered a lot of interest among fans and players of the BR title.

Popular YouTuber Technical Guruji comments on the confusion regarding BGMI's return

Technical Guruji then went on to mention that Krafton India should focus on staying alive in the Indian market after they relaunch the BR title. He said that Krafton's games have been banned twice in the country by the Government of India, and both bans have had dire consequences for the gaming community and esports scene in the country.

He even stressed the need for Krafton to prioritize getting the ban revoked, as the game has taken a huge hit just months after it was released.

He mentioned that he was hoping for the game to return before the end of 2022. He also had some advice for Krafton:

"I think this time, whenever Krafton comes back with a game like BGMI or with a similar name, I think they should solely focus on staying alive in the market and not get banned within 4-6 months of its release. I hope there is some clarity and the game returns by the end of 2022."

It remains to be seen when the two parties, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and KRafton India, come to an agreement and bring BGMI back for Indian gamers.

Poll : 0 votes