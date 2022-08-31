"Telecom company can be a good option for data security purpose": GHATAK in a cryptic tweet about potential BGMI comeback

July 28 saw the removal of Krafton's prominent BR mobile title BGMI from both Google and Apple's virtual stores. Obviously, this left fans and players of the game heartbroken. Since then, they have been eagerly awaiting the game's official return.

Recently, Abhijeet "GHATAK" Andhare, the current coach of GodLike Esports, took to his Twitter handle to post a cryptic tweet that hints at the game's possible comeback. As expected, the tweet has created quite a buzz within the game's community.

Former BGMI athlete and popular streamer GHATAK's recent tweet hints at the game's potential unban

In his recent tweet, GHATAK mentioned that telecom companies could act as a "good option" for securely storing user data, stating:

"Telecom company can be a good option for data security purpose!"

Based on the tweet, it is clear that the BGMI star believes that only telecom companies can safely store user data, implying that co-operating with such companies could very likely help in getting the game back.

GHATAK's tweet is of relative importance as BGMI was removed from both the Google Play Store and App Store on the orders of the Indian government, following the rules laid down in Article 69A of Information Technology Act, 2000. MEITY ordered the game's removal as they found malicious codes in the app that potentially led to a privacy breach of user data.

GHATAK's former tweets on BGMI ban and its return

Interestingly, GHATAK has always been vocal regarding the growth of esports in the country. Since the game's ban, he has been rather active on his popular Twitter account, where he has posted numerous tweets about the game being suspended in the country.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

In his tweets, he highlighted the need for BGMI within the Indian gaming community as it has played a major role in the rise of esports in the country. He stressed how banning the popular game should never be the solution and that the authorities should remember that many people earn their livelihood from the game, all of which could be at stake if the game is permanently banned.

A few days ago, he shared a similar cryptic tweet, hinting at the game's possible return to virtual stores. In his tweet, he mentioned that things are eventually working out, but "it will take some time".

The tweet seems to have instilled hope in many fans as they desperately wait for Krafton and the MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to sort out the issues and make the title available to players once again. Currently, it remains to be seen if BGMI will return to the Google and Apple stores.

Edited by Atul S