"We are actively working on recovering account": Stalwart Esports says their official Instagram account has been hacked

A recent turn of events witnessed popular PUBG Mobile side Stalwart Esports and its co-founder Zeyan's official Instagram handles being hacked. They recently posted a tweet in response to the incident on their Twitter account.

STE is one of the best teams in the world, finishing within the top five in the recently-concluded PMWI 2022: Main Event. The side also recently collaborated with the famous Indian gaming organization, GodLike Esports.

Since Zeyan and STE are followed by many in the PUBG Mobile and BGMI communities, the shocking news has created a huge buzz amongst fans.

Stalwart Esports' response to getting official Instagram handle banned

The popular PUBG Mobile esports team recently took to its official Twitter handle, commenting on its official Instagram handle getting hacked. It said that officials from the organization are working hard to recover the account, which has been out of their control for the last few hours.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports Our instagram account is hacked and is not under our control since past 2 hours, we're actively working on recovering the account. Please ignore any messages or demand for any sort of financial assistance, if asked.

We will post any updates we get here. Our instagram account is hacked and is not under our control since past 2 hours, we’re actively working on recovering the account. Please ignore any messages or demand for any sort of financial assistance, if asked.We will post any updates we get here.

Through the post, the side asked its fans to "ignore any messages or demand for any sort of financial assistance, if asked." They also mentioned that further updates regarding the incident would be posted on Twitter.

Replying to their tweet, the side added its co-founder Zeyan's Instagram handle also faced the same fate. The reply also stressed how the accounts could be retrieved once the investigation ends.

Zeyan Shafiq @z3yan

In him we trust.

Zeyan Shafiq @z3yan

I'm aware that my instagram account is hacked. I'll wish good guidance from god for all those doing this. Allah will make everything easy 🤲.

Zeyan also posted a tweet on his Twitter account, urging his fans to trust in god, adding that it is the almighty who can fix all the problems. In a calm manner, he wished good guidance from god for the miscreants.

The incident is a huge mental setback for the team before the PUBG Mobile Pro League Fall tournament, even as fans show their support through social media.

Meanwhile, the hackers have posted a warning message through an Instagram post from the account of Stalwart Esports. They have given a 48-hour timeline to the owners of Stalwart Esports for account retrieval. They even asked for substantial monetary compensation.

Since hacking is illegal and considered a heinous crime around the globe, such posts are highly condemned by the gaming community. However, several hacking incidents (like the YouTube channels of Mortal, Regaltos, and Thug) have recently attacked the gaming community, which has caused concern to influencers.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for the concerned authorities to retrieve the accounts and for the miscreants to get punished.

