PUBG Mobile x Dragon Ball collaboration officially announced

After Fortnite's collaboration with Dragon Ball Super earlier this month, PUBG Mobile is the next battle royale game to welcome characters from the mega-popular anime and manga series.

The game's official social media accounts unveiled its collaboration with the Dragon Ball franchise earlier today. Despite the lack of a trailer or video to accompany the announcement, the news has got many fans excited.

The collaboration is scheduled to arrive in 2023. The social media post features the PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super logos, but it is curiously accompanied by a poster for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

Based on the images, it seems that the Dragon Ball franchise is partnering with PUBG Mobile to promote Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The movie was recently released on multiple streaming platforms and theaters across different countries. It also has September release dates for countries like Singapore and South Korea.

It remains to be seen how the game's developers will incorporate Dragon Ball characters into its battle royale world. However, there is a great chance that multiple new events will be introduced, in addition to a classic themed mode (similar to the Spider-Man and Jujutsu Kaisen modes).

Dragon Ball fans across the world are sure to flock to the game once the collaboration launches in 2023.

PUBG Mobile's recent collaborations

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the biggest titles in the global mobile gaming market. As of May 2022, it boasts over one billion downloads and over 8.42 billion in earnings, making it the fourth highest-grossing mobile game.

Developed by Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games, PUBG Mobile hosts various events to enrich the players' battle royale experience and retain their interest. Most of these events have come in the form of collaborations with popular film, TV, anime, and manga franchises.

The game had a successful collaboration with anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen and Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home earlier this year. The collaborations saw many themed skins and items arrive in the game.

Listed below are all the popular film, TV, manga, and anime franchises as well as games that have recently collaborated with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Godzilla

Jujutsu Kaisen

Metro Exodus

Arcane: League of Legends

Resident Evil 2

Blackpink

Rich Brain

Baby Shark

Tesla

Lamborghini

McLaren

Koenigsegg

Players should keep an eye on the game's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for more information on its latest collaboration.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh