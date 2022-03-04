BGMI pro Regaltos shocked after his YouTube channel was hacked

Professional BGMI player Parv "Regaltos" Singh was livestreaming Valorant on Loco last night when he was shocked to learn that his YouTube channel was hacked and could not be found when searched with his old name - REGALTOS.

During the three-hour long stream, Regaltos was seen getting upset and not playing as well as the other days. He said that he was first informed by one of his subscribers about the matter. Although he did not take it seriously at first, he cross-checked the matter and was left distraught after it turned out to be true.

Here is the link to his livestream. His reaction to the hack can be seen in the first few minutes of the video.

How did BGMI pro Regaltos' react on learning that his YouTube channel is hacked?

In the livestream, Regaltos mentioned that he had no communication with "Ripples 2022" who had published a new video on his channel without his consent and for having used hacks to have done so. He was shocked as he called one of his friends to inform him about the matter.

He stated that although his channel could be recovered in the upcoming days, all the reach that his channel had obtained would be gone and he would have to begin from scratch.

He was upset watching the subscriber count decrease considerably as almost one thousand people unsubscribed from his channel after they learned that the channel was hacked. He asked his fans to subscribe to the channel as he promised them that he was thinking positive and would bring better content in the upcoming days when he got his channel back.

The ban is a huge setback for Regaltos, who happens to be one of the BGMI creators who toiled hard over the past few years to deliver content to his fans and cheered them up even during the pandemic.

Snippet showing Thug's reaction on Regaltos' YouTube channel hack (Image via 8bit_thug/Instagram)

His friend, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, who manages members of S8UL put up a story on his Instagram handle and assured fans that Regaltos' channel would be retrieved soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan