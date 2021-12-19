S8ul Gaming House attacked by four people, now arrested

The S8UL Gaming house was attacked by a group of young boys who hurled stones at it and have been arrested under multiple charges. Lokesh "8Bit Goldy" Jain, the co-founder of S8UL and 8bit Creatives, narrated the entire ordeal in detail on his Instagram live.

With a strong presence in the Indian gaming scene, S8UL Esports has established itself as one of the premier organizations in the country. Team S8UL is a collaborative venture between 8Bit and Team Soul that fields numerous lineups across various games and boasts a good number of content creators too.

Four boys pelt stones at S8ul Gaming's house and damage windows, car, injure the watchman too

8bit Goldy took to Instagram to speak with the fans regarding the ordeal that had taken place:

"I was sleeping in my room when I heard something hit the window. In the third instance, Mortal and I walked to the balcony to examine the sound and we found that 5-6 boys were pelting stones while hiding in bushes. They shattered the window of Hastar's car, and our guard was injured as well. Previously, two of those kids had even trespassed by jumping over the wall."

"Then, under the pretext of taking photographs, we summoned them inside and contacted the police. All four of them are now detained at the Kharghar Police Station, along with all witnesses."

Goldy also mentioned that they were young kids, so he couldn’t show their photos or take their names because there is a criminal case against them, and he is not allowed to do so.

During the live, he also spoke about another event that took place a month ago. He disclosed that Scout had come to meet him in the gaming house and had his Mustang parked outside. In a similar vein, stones were pelted at his car too.

8bit Goldy also posted the following on his Instagram stories:

A snippet of his Instagram story (Image via Instagram / 8bit_goldy)

"Never knew pikachus had so much guts, never mind guts went to police station.”

He went on to say that these children had even abused Mortal, and also displayed some images of the sizes of the stones that were hurled and the damage done to the car. Viewers can see the same beginning at the 4:37 minute mark in the Instagram video posted above.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan