Former PUBG Mobile pro Hastar joins S8UL Esports as a content creator

With the steady growth of both PC and Mobile esports in India, various organizations like S8UL Esports, fielding both esports lineups and signing content creators have grown as well. Organizations through the signing of content creators are looking to provide them with a stable revenue source while the content creators use their creativity to grow both their own and the organization's brand they are working with. In turn, this collaborative effort leads to a significant output in terms of gaming-related content and fun videos that viewers and fans of both the organization and the content creator would enjoy.

Gopal "Hastar" Sarda joins S8UL Esports

S8UL Esports is among the top organizations in India in terms of content creation and esports. Today, the organization has signed popular content creator and former PUBG Mobile professional player Hastar. The announcement was made through various social media handles of S8UL Esports.

S8UL Esports welcomed Hastar on this occasion, with Hastar mentioning that the signing was an example of 'passion meeting the right people at the right time.'

Prior to joining S8UL Esports, Hastar was a content creator for Red Owl Gaming. After joining Red Owl, he produced a ton of entertaining content in a short period of time which had great success with his audience. Hastar's content mainly revolves around him playing and live streaming a variety of games and engaging in humorous banter with his audience. During his stint at Red Owl, he also put out vlogs and entertaining challenge videos in collaboration with his fellow content creators.

Hastar currently has a total of 235K subscribers on his YouTube channel and 97,400 followers on Instagram. He also has around 97K subscribers on his second YouTube channel.

Earlier in March this year, Hastar retired from competitive PUBG Mobile when the game was banned in the country. He had then expressed his desire to create content and stream full-time.

With S8UL Esports having a dearth of content creators, including vloggers, it would be interesting to see how he gels with the existing content creators to put out ideas and videos. Fans of both S8UL Esports and Hastar will be excited by this signing and will be looking forward to him producing quality content with the organization.

Edited by Atul S