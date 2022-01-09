Soul Regaltos' BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

Since its release, BGMI has become the most downloaded and played battle royale game on mobile devices. The game's popularity has grown manifold on YouTube, and has become increasingly visible in India's Esports scenario.

Parv "Regaltos" Singh is a BGMI Esports player as well as a content creator on YouTube. Regaltos is counted amongst the few superstars of the game who have become household names in the gaming community.

Although he is not currently participating in the ongoing BGIS 2021, Regaltos is yet to reach the twilight of his Esports career and is expected to make a comeback. As of now, Regaltos regularly streams games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant on YouTube and LOCO.

Everything about BGMI Esports player and streamer Soul Regaltos

Seasonal Stats

The ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 in BGMI is in its penultimate week and most rank pushers have already reached the topmost tiers. Regaltos, being an Esports athlete, mostly stays busy playing scrims and tournaments. Even then, he has reached Crown I tier with 4148 points.

Snippet showing Soul Regaltos' stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Regaltos has played 98 classic matches this season, winning 14 out of them. He, along with his squadmates, reached the Top 10 in 53 matches with 801 total finishes. He currently has an F/D Ratio of 8.17 and has dealt average damage of 1066.6 with 26 most finishes in a single match. His highest damage in a single classic match this season is 3955.

BGMI ID and IGN

Regaltos' BGMI ID is 593193849. Unlike most content creators, Regaltos is popular by his in-game name and not his real name. His IGN is SouLReGaLToS.

Monthly Income

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from being a salaried player for Soul Esports and a part of S8UL, Regaltos owns a YouTube channel, SOUL Regaltos, which has over 2.19 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, Regaltos earns between $1.6K - $26.2K per month from YouTube.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Saman