"Thank him for his gesture": BGMI pro Mavi urges fans to thank Neyoo for raiding his channel

On May 5, 2023, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports athlete Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh streamed the game's ongoing scrims live on his YouTube channel. However, his livestream was raided by GodLike Esports' Neyoo. While Mavi was surprised by the raid, he had no problems with Neyoo himself. He even seemed cross when he learned that his followers were saying bad things about the player.

Mavi urged his fans to stop and asked them to thank Neyoo for raiding his channel. He added that he appreciates anyone who raids his channel, as it helps to increase the number of people watching his livestreams.

Timestamp: 8:04

Mavi said (translated from Hindi):

"If he raided my channel with no harmful intention, just thank him. Why are you saying wrong things to him? Thank him for his gesture. If he says something wrong, only then do we reply in our own way... I appreciate anyone who raids my channel with good intention."

Mavi and Neyoo are renowned esports players in the BGMI esports community and have millions of fans. Their recent interaction has understandably left fans buzzing.

"Thanks buddy, for the raid": BGMI star Mavi thanks Neyoo for raiding his channel on livestream

Initially, Mavi was confused about the identity of "Pasha," who was raiding his channel, and wanted to know if he was a popular YouTuber. He even asked Ultron and his teammates the meaning of the word.

However, when Mavi realized that it was Neyoo from GodLike Esports, he was surprised. He went on to thank Neyoo for his gesture and then proceeded to play BGMI.

Mavi said (translated from Hindi):

"Neyoo? Neyoo from GodL? Oh, that's why there's a sudden spike in the number of people watching me. Thanks buddy, for the raid."

Although Neyoo and Mavi had previously been embroiled in controversies and are rivals in the game, their mature interaction earned praises from the general public and esports enthusiasts alike.

