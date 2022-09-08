"The BGMI servers are changing for sure": War Mania CEO claims about change in the game's server

Hrishav Bhattacharjee, founder/CEO of the popular gaming organization War Mania, recently took to his Instagram handle to upload stories regarding the upcoming changes in BGMI. His story hinted at a potential change in the in-game servers, which might result in the game's comeback.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was delisted from Google's and Apple's virtual stores on July 28, leaving the entire Indian gaming community in shock and disappointment. Since then, players and fans of the game have been eagerly waiting for the game's comeback.

Hence, Hrishav's stories have considerable significance and have created a massive buzz amongst gamers across the country.

War Mania CEO updates fans regarding changes to BGMI's in-game servers

Since the ban on the game, Hrishav has been quite active on social media, giving updates on the matter. His recent Instagram story highlighted how the in-game servers are changing to get the title back on the virtual stores of Google and Apple.

In the story, he mentioned that besides the information he gave, he could not reveal anything else as Krafton and other concerned authorities strictly prohibited it.

Hrishav has also talked about changing servers in a previous Instagram story where he mentioned that the servers of Battlegrounds Mobile India are changing from India-Singapore to India- Malaysia.

His latest Instagram story is a reply and continuation to this story. Based on the story, BGMI's old servers (situated in Singapore) will no longer be in use once they are migrated to Malaysia.

His exact words were:

"The Indian servers are changing from India-Singapore (Will not be in use after BGMI is back( to India-Malaysia (New Server)."

He also urged his fans to be ready as something great will be arriving soon. His stories have cleared the air regarding the recent confusion related to data migration and creating the game's new variant.

The War Mania honcho also uploaded a post where he was seen driving. However, in the post, he hinted at BGMI's potential comeback. He mentioned that while everyone is going crazy about the game's return, the title is finally preparing to make its comeback.

Hrishav's posts and stories have instilled hope in the hearts of players and fans who were left disheartened after the game's sudden removal from the virtual stores. It remains to be seen when Krafton can fix things and cooperate with MEITY to get the popular game back to the Indian market.

