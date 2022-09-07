BGMI content creators speculate release of new app after appearances of data migration notice

Taking the entire Indian gaming community by shock, BGMI was delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on July 28. The companies acted on the orders of the MEITY, and since then, Indian gamers have been eagerly waiting for the battle royale title to come back.

Quite recently, however, a video has surfaced online showing how a test account successfully migrated itself to a new game variant. Based on the video, when the account is opened, a message saying, "The player you are viewing has migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India," is displayed on the screen.

The video has created a considerable buzz in the community and has shocked everyone (including prominent content creators).

Popular BGMI content creators and players react to new variant of game

The news of the new app has elicited reactions from top content creators and users of the title.

When Dynamo was streaming the game on his popular YouTube channel, he was asked about his opinion on the release of BGMI's new variant. The question shocked him as he asked his friend Danger whether the news of the emergence of the new variant was trustworthy and if Indian gamers could connect with PUBG Mobile players once again.

Popular BGMI users like Clutchgod and SaumRaj also seemed confused when they learned about the 2.0 variant of the title getting released.

The former had no idea about the matter and was informed by one of his in-game friends that the new variant would enable global matchmaking.

SaumRaj, on the other hand, went through several news reports and informed his fans (connected on his livestream) that a new app named "BGMI 2.0" was being tested. Based on the reports, a test account has already been transferred to the new app.

The pro then mentioned how the new app could help Indian players continue the BR experience.

Meanwhile, famous YouTuber Satya Gamer recently posted a video clearing doubts about the matter. According to him, no new variant of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available to Indian gamers in the near future.

In reality, the user, reportedly suspected to have migrated his account, has deleted his account from the game.

He mentioned that the player was an iOS user (connected only through the App Store) and had deleted his account, resulting in the message getting displayed.

It remains to be seen whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will make a comeback in its original version or the newly speculated version.

