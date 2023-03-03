"The launch party event will be held in April": BGMI pro AKop hints at the game's return

On March 1, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports athlete Ankit "AKop" Shukla hosted a YouTube livestream and was joined by his Orangutan Gaming teammate Wizzgod. The duo discussed multiple topics related to gaming, including BGMI's return to the Indian market.

During the livestream, AKop said he and his teammates at Orangutan Gaming have learned that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a launch party in April. Wizzgod wanted him to use the term "probably" to be safe, but AKop asserted that he was sure about what he was saying.

His exact words were:

"As far as my team and I have come to know, the launch party event will be held in April. For me, it's confirmed."

Considering that AKop and Orangutan Gaming have a huge fan following in the Indian gaming community, it's no surprise that the streamer's comments have garnered significant attention.

BGMI star AKop and Wizzgod share their expectations from the game after it returns to the Indian market

In the same livestream, AKop said he preferred Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch party to be held offline. For comparison, he referred to the launch party of Valorant's Indian agent, Harbor, which was held offline in Mumbai.

The streamer and esports player said:

"Personally, I feel that the launch party should be held offline similar to the launch event of Harbor of Valorant. Everyone got invited and we were. It was held in Mumbai."

Wizzgod and AKop then shifted their focus to global matchmaking in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The former mentioned that if global matchmaking happens, it will be similar to PUBG Mobile. Meanwhile, the latter said he felt that only Indian players could play the game together and that global matchmaking would not be offered in the immediate future. He also spoke about how the management at Krafton has changed since BGMI's suspension in July.

AKop added that when Battlegrounds Mobile India returns, its esports scene will be on the rise as the game will stay in the Indian market permanently. He said:

"This time when the game returns, the graph will only go up. It will stay permanently."

For now, BGMI remains suspended in India, and players across the country are eagerly waiting for the game to re-appear in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It remains to be seen when players will finally get new content for the title.

Poll : 0 votes