"There is hope that BGMI will comeback": Ocean Sharma expresses views on game's return

On September 9, famous caster Ocean Sharma went live on his YouTube channel, Gamingpro Ocean, where he shared his views on BGMI returning to the gaming market.

Google and Apple delisted Battlegrounds Mobile India from their respective virtual stores on July 28. The sudden removal created a massive uproar in the gaming community, as fans were left shocked and disappointed.

To date, they are awaiting the game's return. As a result, the YouTuber's comments are hugely significant.

Since Ocean is an official caster known to work with Krafton, it's no surprise that his comments have accrued lots of interest amongst players and fans of the crowd-favorite BR game.

Popular caster Ocean Sharma hopes BGMI comes back soon, asks fans to keep hopes up

During the 84-minute-long livestream, Ocean was seen analyzing games of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia and the PEL. He talked about many things, including his views on BGMI's return.

He stressed that people in the community should stop mentioning the game as banned. He added that the game is only suspended for the time being and is not banned, unlike many other titles.

According to him, most pro players are playing scrims and unofficial tournaments (as the in-game servers are still running) with the hope that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon make a comeback in the Indian gaming market. Some are even playing scrims of New State, which has similar mechanisms to BGMI.

He urged users and fans to keep up their hopes that the game would return soon. Ocean also stated that he, too, is hoping for the best.

However, much to the disappointment of the audience, Ocean mentioned that he had no idea whatsoever when the game would make its comeback to the virtual stores of Google and Apple.

His exact words were:

"There is hope that the game will come back. Keep hoping. I am hoping the game will return soon, but when? I don't know. In all honesty, I have no idea when it will be back. I wish I had an idea."

Keeping up with fans' requests, the popular caster assured them of striking up a conversation with concerned individuals. He mentioned that if he could do so, he would inform them about the matter of their discussion.

It remains to be seen when Krafton can convince MEITY about their non-indulgence in privacy breach of user data and get BGMI back for Indian gamers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer