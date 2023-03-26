"This is a scam": Scout furiously comments on ongoing BGMI paid scrims

On March 25, 2023, BGMI legend Tanmay "Scout" Singh was livestreaming on LOCO where he was playing esports scrims of the game. However, he was surprised to learn that the matches were paid scrims.

Scout was astonished to learn that while he and other esports players work hard on brand deals and shoots to earn money, the miscreants are scamming people to fill their pockets. According to him, the owners of these rooms are college-going kids who have devised a plan to earn around a lakh rupees in three days.

He then stated how he can also create rooms for free and the BGMI Tier-1 teams will prefer his over the paid scrims.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"We work so hard to get money, but look at them. This is a scam. I believe this are the kids currently studying who have devised such a plan to earn money. They earn around a lakh rupees in just three days. Some people get a monthly salary of that amount. They just have to create rooms, I can even arrange for that."

Scout announces how BGMI Tier-1 teams will no longer take part in paid scrims

During the livestream, the star ordered Sarang not to pay any money to play customs as it is not allowed by Krafton. He also warned the room owners to stop charging teams money, otherwise he will make a complaint to Krafton who will then suspend the said scrims.

Scout's exact statements were (translated from Hindi):

"Sarang, stop paying these people any money. They are making a business out of it. Instead of paying, they are charging us to play scrims which is not allowed by Krafton. I will inform other teams to stop playing as well. Room owners, stop doing this or I will make a complaint to Krafton."

Scout then went on to inform how Tier-1 players who happen to get a great monthly salary will not play a tournament having a prizepool ranging between 20000 and 50000 INR. He stated that the teams play scrims to improve their overall gameplay.

Later on in the same livestream, Scout confirmed that 18 popular BGMI Tier-1 esports teams have unanimously decided to opt out of playing paid scrims. The list included the names of crowd-favorite organizations like Global Esports, Team SouL, GodLike Esports, Enigma Gaming, and GodLike Esports.

Considering Scout is a pioneer in BGMI esports and the gaming community, it’s no surprise that his urge has resulted in teams gathering together to avoid paid scrims. It remains to be seen which scrims they elect to play in the upcoming days.

