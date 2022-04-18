“He’s legit hacker”: Upcoming TSM BGMI star Ninja is all praise for GodLike Esports’ athlete Jonathan

BGMI is one of the most famous mobile games in India. With a thriving esports scenario, it also has many passionate players who are highly skilled in the battle royale game.

Jonathan Jude Amaral and Sahoo Subham "Ninja" Rajan are two such players who represent GodLike Esports and TSM, respectively. In a recent stream, Ninja praised Jonathan's Battlegrounds Mobile India skills and talent wholeheartedly, making many fans extremely happy.

BGMI player, TSM Ninja, shows appreciation for Jonathan of GodLike Esports

In a recent stream on his YouTube channel, TSMFTX NiNJA, he praised Jonathan by calling him a “god” when it comes to BGMI. Ninja stated how many times the GodLike Esports player had become the Most Valued Player (MVP) in tournaments.

Readers can watch the above video (timestamp – 1:40:00)

While playing BGMI with his teammates, Ninja also stated that Jonathan is a true support of the team, as he helps his teammates at crucial moments. The former also called the BGMI star sarcastically called him a “legit hacker” due to his insane gaming skills.

Ninja also stated that one match does not define the capabilities of the star player. GodLike Esports could not perform to the best of their abilities in the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 The Grind, and some players questioned Jonathan’s abilities. Hence, Ninja’s comment felt befitting in such a scenario.

Ninja also quipped:

"Woh best, best, best hai."

Standings of TSM and GodLike Esports in Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 The Grind

After much anticipation, the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 The Grind concluded yesterday, 17 April 2022, with Orangutan Esports crowned as the champions, followed by Team SouL and OR Esports. TSM and GodLike Esports secured the fifth and tenth positions, respectively. Here are the final standings of all the teams:

Orangutan – First

Team SouL – Second

OR Esports – Third

Nigma Galaxy – Fourth

TSM – Fifth

Skylightz Gaming – Sixth

Team XO – Seventh

Global Esports – Eighth

Chemin Esports – Ninth

GodLike Esports – Tenth

Team Insane Esports – Eleventh

Hyderabad Hydras – Twelveth

R Esports – Thirteenth

Team X Spark – Fourteenth

Entity Gaming – Fifteenth

Team Mayhem – Sixteen

Ninja was the best player in the Grind (Image via BGMI)

Both Ninja and Jonathan were among the top five players in the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 The Grind. While Ninja clinched the first position, Jonathan came in fourth.

Edited by Ravi Iyer