Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, overview, and more

Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale ended on January 2, 2024. Dragon Esports finished at the top of the standings after registering 90 points at an average of 15. They claimed 39 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner in six matches. Orangutan took second place with 61 points and 29 kills. Third-placed Team Omega secured 60 points despite not getting any Chicken Dinner.

Team Tamilas secured the fourth position with 58 points, while fifth-placed WSB Gaming registered two Chicken Dinners and 57 points. Revenant Esports and Reckoning finished eighth and ninth with 45 and 43 points, respectively.

Hydra Esports grabbed 37 points, while Team Soul accumulated only 21 points. TMG Gaming came in last with 16 points.

Day 1 highlights of Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga S3 Finale

Dragon Esports secured the first position after six matches (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Match 1 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming came out victorious on Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale with 24 points. Dragon Esports garnered 18 points, while Hydra and Medal bagged 17 and 15 points, respectively. Soul, Revenant, and TMG were knocked out with one point each.

Match 2 - Miramar

WSB Gaming hammered Dragon Esports and claimed a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the second match of the Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale Day 1. Orangutan yet again played well and managed 13 points. Hydra and Genxfm posted 11 points each, while Team Soul had another dismal performance.

Overall standings of Finals Day 1 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Match 3 - Sanhok

WSB Gaming earned their second straight Chicken Dinner with 20 points on Sanhok. Medal Esports, with the help of 10 kills, scored 18 points. Revenant Esports grabbed 17 points, while Chemin and Orangutan secured 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team Tamilas won the fourth match with 29 points. Genxfm bagged 18 points, while Team Omega registered 16 points. Orangutan and WSB kept up their rhythm and picked up 11 points each.

Match 5 - Erangel

Team Megastars amassed a mammoth 31-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth match. Dragon Esports, 8Bit, and Team Omega posted 17, 16, and 13 points, respectively. Team Soul, led by Manya, secured 11 points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Dragon Esports pulled off a 26-point victory in the last game of the Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale Day 1. Reckoning and Revenant secured 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Medal added 13 points to their tally.

Top 5 players

Top 5 players of Day 1 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Topdawgg claimed 16 kills on Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale and secured the first rank in the top fraggers list.

Manty took 12 eliminations, while Superboy and Insidious grabbed 11 kills each. AKop managed 10 eliminations in six matches.