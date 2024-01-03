Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, highlights, and more

Dragon Esports remained in the first spot when Day 2 of the BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale concluded. This inexperienced roster has accumulated 152 points from 12 matches. Team Omega’s consistent performances helped them move up to the second spot with 144 points on Day 2. Medal Esports are third with 133 points, despite not registering a single Chicken Dinner.

Team Tamilas (115) and Megastars (108) claimed the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Genxfm and Reckoning have collected 100 points each in the first two days of the BGMI Survivors Saga Finale. Revenant and Orangutan secured 86 and 83 points, respectively. Team Soul was unable to improve their performance on Day 2 and came 13th with 61 points.

Topdawgg from Medal Esports has acquired 28 eliminations and leads the overall kill leaderboard. Hector and Akshat from Team Omega are second and third with 23 and 22 finishes, respectively. Hunter from Reckoning and Legit from Megastars have grabbed 19 kills each.

Day 2 highlights of BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale

BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finale (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Match 7 - Erangel

Genxfm Esports showcased a scintillating performance in Day 2 Match 1 (seventh game of this Grand Finals phase) and earned an impressive 26-point Chicken Dinner. Team Omega's excellent rotation helped them secure 22 points. Reckoning and Medal captured 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 8 - Miramar

Team Megastars put on an outstanding display of skill to win a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas managed to collect 20 points, including eight kills. Dragon Esports and 8Bit claimed 14 points each.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Team Omega played mesmerizingly in this Sanhok game and took a brilliant 29-point Chicken Dinner. Hector, a member of this squad, eliminated seven enemies alone. Megastars and Chemin gained 18 and 15 points.

Match 10 - Vikendi

Genxfm acquired their second Chicken Dinner with 23 points in the fourth game of Day 2. Revenant Esports was also impressive in this match and grabbed 19 points. Team Soul looked amazing in the first few circles but failed to survive till the end zone.

Match 11 - Erangel

Reckoning Esports won this game with 26 points, including 11 eliminations. Chemin Esports accumulated 12 points thanks to Phantom’s heal battle. WSB Gaming posted 13 points on the leaderboard.

Match 12 - Miramar

Dragon Esports pulled off a 26-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of the BGMI Survivors Saga Finale Day 2. Medal Esports came second with 21 points in this match. WSB Gaming collected 12 points, including two kills.