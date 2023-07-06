Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League Day 3: Overall rankings, top players, highlights, and more

Despite not gaining a single Chicken Dinner, Team Soul has obtained the first rank with 97 points after Day 3 of the BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League. Blind Esports was second with 94 points and 76 eliminations. Orangutan had a lucrative day as they jumped to third position with 87 points and 57 frags.

Team GodLike took a huge jump to claim fourth place with 84 points. Team 8Bit, who was in a prime position yesterday, fell to the seventh spot with 80 points. Gods Reign and Entity Gaming came in 11th and 16th positions with 71 and 67 points, respectively, after 12 matches.

Blind Esports' IGL, Manya, remains in the top rank of the overall kill leaderboard with 25 eliminations at an average of 2.27. Closely followed by Neyo from Soul, who got 23 finishes at an average of 1.92. Goblin and MJ were fourth and fifth with 21 and 20 kills, respectively.

BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Day 3 overview

Gods Reign presented a nice execution in the first game to register a 12-kill victory, adding a total of 22 points to their name. Velocity Gaming obtained 15 points, including nine eliminations. Team WSB and Blind Esports handled to get 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Medal Esports took an aggressive form to grab a stunning 18-kill Chicken Dinner in the second match. Numen and Revenant gained 15 and 10 points, respectively. Team GodLike and Soul got seven points each. While Gods Reign and Entity Gaming faced a tough challenge and were taken down earlier in this game.

Ash-led Orangutan Gaming performed emphatically in the third battle, winning the Chicken Dinner with 14 kills. Esportswala, an underdog BGMI lineup, exhibited a lovely performance and earned 18 points. Mayhem and Global Esports stole ten and nine points, respectively.

Team WSB's scintillating showing helped them acquire a 9-kill Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming yet again played greatly to ensure 15 points. Chemin and Hyderabad Hydras plundered seven points each, while Gods Reign and Mayhem could not obtain any points.

GoldLike Esports made a brilliant comeback garnering 23 points in the fifth encounter. Their arch-rival Soul, led by Omega, also gave them a tough challenge and accumulated 17 points, including 11 finishes. OR Esports, who was eliminated in the third position, secured nine points.

Gladiators Esports emerged as the winner in the sixth game with 12 kills. Esportswala and Blind Esports snatched 11 points each, while Orangutan was knocked out early.

