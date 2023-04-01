"We have a good relationship outside of the game": BGMI pro Mavi comments on his friendship with Scout

On April 1, 2023, BGMI player Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh was live streaming the Battle Royale title along with his mates from the gaming community. During the broadcast, he was requested by one of his subscribers to play with Tanmany "Scout" Singh. Urging fans to stop spamming in the comments section, he said that he and his old team mate had no fight whatsoever.

He mentioned that the duo decided not to play esports from the same team; however, according to him, he has no problem playing classic matches with Scout. He also stated how he has a good relationship with the popular streamer outside of the game.

Mavi's exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"There is no problem between us. We did not fight or quarrel. We just decided that we will not play esports together. You guys go and spam in both of our chats. I have no problem playing classic matches with him. We have a good relationship outside of the game."

For those unaware, Mavi and Scout are renowned as one of the best duos in the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports community and are hence followed by millions. So it's no surprise that the former's recent statements on his friendship with the latter have got fans buzzing.

BGMI star Mavi mentions why he is no longer a part of Team X Spark

In the same live stream, Mavi dismissed all rumors about him getting kicked out of Team X Spark. He highlighted that he is no longer a part of the team as it got disbanded after BGMI's ban last year.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"I wasn't kicked out. Things were not going well in the last tournament we played, but everything was alright until that point. Soon after, the game was banned and the team was disbanded. I was also not getting my salary, but neither did I leave nor was I kicked out."

Later on, Mavi went on to talk about the possibility of representing 8bit in Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments. Clearing doubts, he mentioned that he is ready to join any organization that will sponsor him. He also stated that once this happens, he will be recruiting others and creating a team around him.

Despite Mavi being optimistic about playing BGMI esports tournaments and scrims in the forthcoming days, the game remains suspended. It remains to be seen when MeitY and Krafton can settle the ongoing issues and get the game relisted in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

