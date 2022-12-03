“We are trying to resolve this”: Korean Ambassador hints at efforts to bring BGMI back to India

BGMI was blocked in India by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) in July, and even after more than four months, the game hasn't made a return. That said, a statement made in October 2022 regarding the title has come to the attention of many.

According to reports, the South Korean Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-Bok, spoke about the East Asian country's companies and certain regulations at the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee audit in New Delhi, India. In response to a question by Rep. Kim Hong-gul, he addressed the BGMI situation.

Here's the Google translation of what the Ambassador said:

"India cited concerns about cyber security breaches and violence in games as reasons for blocking (the game)."

Expressing intent to resolve the situation, he said:

"Battlegrounds (Mobile India) was serviced by Chinese company Tencent in the past, but there are concerns that India still thinks that it is being serviced by a Chinese company, so we are trying to resolve this."

Ambassador's comments reveal continuous efforts from Krafton and other South Korean representatives to revive BGMI

The comments by H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-Bok were made in October 2022, but it is still crucial in the context of Battlegrounds Mobile India's current status. Krafton has offered similar statements to what the Ambassador said, with the most recent one coming from the company's Q3 earnings report.

Addressing the BGMI situation via a press release, the developers said:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Such statements emphasize the importance of the Indian gaming market. Krafton has faced a significant setback due to the absence of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the nation.

Reportedly, Krafton is going to reduce the price of its shares. The reason here might be related to the suspension of Battlegrounds Mobile India, along with the regulations Krafton has to abide by in China. Reports suggest the sales growth of Krafton's existing games has slowed down as a result of Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban.

Interestingly, the company has not pulled out of India's gaming market despite a ban on BGMI. PUBG: New State, another Krafton-backed BR shooter, is still active in the country, while The Callisto Protocol has made its way to the market via multiple platforms. Moreover, Defense Derby — a real-time strategic defense mobile game being developed by a subsidiary of the company — is also expected to be launched soon.

