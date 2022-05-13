When is BGMI 2.0 update coming to Android and iOS?

The BGMI 2.0 update is almost here, and the anticipation among Indian fans keeps increasing. Along with the official release of the Livik map, it will also introduce various additional features, enhancing the overall user experience.

As the 2.0 version has already been made available to PUBG Mobile, players have been clamoring for it to be made accessible to BGMI as well. In a new development, the developers have finally revealed the timings for when the update will start rolling out.

When will BGMI 2.0 update be released for Android and iOS devices?

A screenshot from the official website of the game (Image via battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

The BGMI 2.0 update schedule has been officially revealed, and it will be made available today, i.e., 13 May. The following are the exact times for the release of the new version on Android and iOS platforms:

Android (Google Play): 13 May, 12:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

iOS (Apple App Store): 13 May, 4 PM IST

Consequently, players will be able to download the 2.0 release at these respective timings. Here are the basic download steps they must follow once the version is made available:

Android

These are the steps to utilize the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players should first open the Google Play Store application and search for the game.

Step 2: They must then tap on the ‘Update’ button to get the new version. It will soon be downloaded and installed.

iOS

Gamers on iOS devices must follow these steps:

Step 1: After launching the Apple App Store, users should tap on the profile icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down to find the pending updates and tap on the icon next to ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ to get the latest release.

Features of the update

In the 2.0 version, the Livik map will be officially launched into the game (Image via BGMI/YouTube)

Here are some of the main changes that will be taking place in the 2.0 release:

Livik map’s official launch (with a new vehicle, XT weapons, interactable zones, special airdrops, and recall tower)

Football minigame in Cheer Park

M63 weapon introduced in Metro Royale mode

Classic update (Emergency pickup and shotgun rebalancing)

Other changes (footstep sound improvement and matchmaking animation improvement)

Additionally, the new Royale Pass will soon commence in a few days, offering unique rewards to players. Fans can check out further details of the patch by clicking here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu