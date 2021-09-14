When are BGMI’s new season and update coming out? Everything known about probable release date in India

The launch of the BGMI 1.6 update and the beginning of the new season are two of the most talked-about subjects among Indian players. The anticipation was heightened even more after the 1.6 version was rolled out in the global version of the game, i.e., PUBG Mobile.

Tons of new features will be making their way in, and a few of them have been recently revealed in a social media post. Some of the key additions will include the Flora Menace game mode, the capture highlights feature, and more.

Expected date of BGMI’s new season and 1.6 update

The next BGMI update will likely be released in a few days (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The expected release date of the new BGMI 1.6 update is 15 to 16 September, meaning it will come out in the next few days.

The servers will mostly not be taken down for maintenance, and players will be able to enjoy playing the game as soon as they have updated it.

The next season of BGMI will be released in line with that of PUBG Mobile. As a result, users can anticipate it to arrive on 17 September.

A new Royale Pass, i.e., M3, named “Chef’s Special,” will be beginning with the season as well. It will run for one month, between 17 September and 17 October.

Users can check out the leaks about the same in the video provided below:

Flora Menace mode in BGMI

Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok are the three maps where the new game mode will be available. It will have several unique features, which include:

Life Barrier: This will increase players’ health, and utilizing it appropriately can undoubtedly provide them with an advantage.

Zillion Matrix: Gamers will engage in combat with random weapon drops and respawns in the Zillion Matrix, and they will be rewarded with Nacore chips after eliminating the enemies.

Dynahex Supply: Players can use their accumulated Nacore chips to attain these supplies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer