With BGMI banned in India, fans look forward to New State Mobile as alternative

The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has led users to look for alternatives that offer a similar experience. The name of New State Mobile, formerly known as PUBG New State, is at the top due to similarities in the majority of in-game features.
The case of BGMI and New State Mobile is similar to that of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Both games are backed by Krafton and have very little difference when it comes to gameplay. However, New State Mobile is a comparatively more advanced game.
Therefore, it is obvious that most Battlegrounds Mobile India players will find it more comfortable to switch to New State Mobile after the former has been banned. Furthermore, many popular BGMI streamers have also declared New State Mobile as the alternative.
Post BGMI ban, gamers are looking at New State Mobile as a potential alternative
When the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India was confirmed, most users made it clear online that New State Mobile, aka PUBG New State, would be the most popular alternative for BGMI. Opinions regarding New State Mobile are not limited to casual gamers, as many popular creators have expressed the same.
S8UL co-owner Animesh "Thug" Agarwal shared his thoughts on the ongoing events surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India by referring to PUBG Mobile's ban in 2020 and the following struggles.
He mentioned that the esports "ecosystem" is about the fans, teams, and players, which are not banned, unlike Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Regarding New State Mobile, 8bit Thug expressed:
"NEW STATE COULD BE FUTURE! STOP CRYING START GRINDING!"
Another popular Indian streamer, Naman "MortaL" Mathur, showed his interest in Valorant after the ban news surfaced online.
However, later replying to another popular Free Fire MAX creator, Total Gaming, MortaL tweeted:
"Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo"
Which translates to "Let's rank push for New State (Mobile) together".
Naman has also expressed his concern regarding the esports scene's growth in India after the restriction on BGMI was confirmed by several reports. Readers can find out more about the same here.
Another pro player for GodLike Esports, Abhijeet Andhare, also hinted at a switch to New State Mobile on 29 July 2022. Here's what he tweeted:
"New state 👀🤔"
Readers can also have a look at the Twitter reactions from several users who expressed their desire to play New State Mobile after the ban:
Sportskeeda will provide future updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban. Hence, readers can follow the game's specific section for more news.