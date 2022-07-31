With BGMI banned in India, fans look forward to New State Mobile as alternative

The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has led users to look for alternatives that offer a similar experience. The name of New State Mobile, formerly known as PUBG New State, is at the top due to similarities in the majority of in-game features.

The case of BGMI and New State Mobile is similar to that of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Both games are backed by Krafton and have very little difference when it comes to gameplay. However, New State Mobile is a comparatively more advanced game.

Therefore, it is obvious that most Battlegrounds Mobile India players will find it more comfortable to switch to New State Mobile after the former has been banned. Furthermore, many popular BGMI streamers have also declared New State Mobile as the alternative.

Post BGMI ban, gamers are looking at New State Mobile as a potential alternative

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal penned down his views on New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India ban (Image via Instagram/@8bit_thug)

When the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India was confirmed, most users made it clear online that New State Mobile, aka PUBG New State, would be the most popular alternative for BGMI. Opinions regarding New State Mobile are not limited to casual gamers, as many popular creators have expressed the same.

S8UL co-owner Animesh "Thug" Agarwal shared his thoughts on the ongoing events surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India by referring to PUBG Mobile's ban in 2020 and the following struggles.

He mentioned that the esports "ecosystem" is about the fans, teams, and players, which are not banned, unlike Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Regarding New State Mobile, 8bit Thug expressed:

"NEW STATE COULD BE FUTURE! STOP CRYING START GRINDING!"

MortaL @Mortal04907880 Total Gaming @total_gaming093 @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09… Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09…

Another popular Indian streamer, Naman "MortaL" Mathur, showed his interest in Valorant after the ban news surfaced online.

However, later replying to another popular Free Fire MAX creator, Total Gaming, MortaL tweeted:

"Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo"

Which translates to "Let's rank push for New State (Mobile) together".

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Naman has also expressed his concern regarding the esports scene's growth in India after the restriction on BGMI was confirmed by several reports. Readers can find out more about the same here.

Another pro player for GodLike Esports, Abhijeet Andhare, also hinted at a switch to New State Mobile on 29 July 2022. Here's what he tweeted:

"New state 👀🤔"

Readers can also have a look at the Twitter reactions from several users who expressed their desire to play New State Mobile after the ban:

DANBO @DANBO_DN

ARE YOU READY TO EXPERIENCE OUR NEW PUBG GAME NEW STATE MOBILE?

NEW STATE MOBILE IS READY TO ACCEPT YOU. NEW STATE MOBILE INDIA @IN_NEWSTATE



Event Period: JUL 30(SAT) 11:00 UTC ~ AUG 1(MON) 23:59 UTC



See more details here



forms.gle/c9xKHtqmpd9PZf…



#NEWSTATEMOBILEINDIA #NEWSTATEEVENT Got any useful tips for new players? Share your best tips in the comments below for a chance to win 10 Chicken MedalsEvent Period: JUL 30(SAT) 11:00 UTC ~ AUG 1(MON) 23:59 UTCSee more details here Got any useful tips for new players? Share your best tips in the comments below for a chance to win 10 Chicken Medals 🙌Event Period: JUL 30(SAT) 11:00 UTC ~ AUG 1(MON) 23:59 UTCSee more details here 👇forms.gle/c9xKHtqmpd9PZf…#NEWSTATEMOBILEINDIA #NEWSTATEEVENT https://t.co/T1eDeliNUK INDIANS,ARE YOU READY TO EXPERIENCE OUR NEW PUBG GAME NEW STATE MOBILE?NEW STATE MOBILE IS READY TO ACCEPT YOU. twitter.com/IN_NEWSTATE/st… INDIANS,ARE YOU READY TO EXPERIENCE OUR NEW PUBG GAME NEW STATE MOBILE?NEW STATE MOBILE IS READY TO ACCEPT YOU. twitter.com/IN_NEWSTATE/st…

AkramPRO  @Aougatant

#BGMI #NEWSTATEMOBILE BGMI Indian version of the PUBGM by Krafton was removed from Google Play Store and App Store, it’s time to switch to @NEWSTATEMOBILE BGMI Indian version of the PUBGM by Krafton was removed from Google Play Store and App Store, it’s time to switch to @NEWSTATEMOBILE #BGMI #NEWSTATEMOBILE https://t.co/RnOlJQ7P1I

DANBO @DANBO_DN BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA IS BANED BY INDIAN GOVERNMENT.

IT'S REALLY A BAD NEWS FOR INDIANS.



WHATEVER NOW THERE ARE ONLY GAME IS HERE FROM PUBG UNIVERSE FOR INDIANS.

THE NEW STATE MOBILE.



It's really a bad day for BGMI lover BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA IS BANED BY INDIAN GOVERNMENT.IT'S REALLY A BAD NEWS FOR INDIANS.WHATEVER NOW THERE ARE ONLY GAME IS HERE FROM PUBG UNIVERSE FOR INDIANS. THE NEW STATE MOBILE.It's really a bad day for BGMI lover https://t.co/5JCjgyJW3r

Gaming Josh @GamingJoshCB I don't understand how even the biggest influencers can be so ignorant to call the other game PUBG New State when it was officially changed with an announcement to "New State Mobile". Want to kill a game before it is even explored? The word PUBG itself is like cancer. #bgmi I don't understand how even the biggest influencers can be so ignorant to call the other game PUBG New State when it was officially changed with an announcement to "New State Mobile". Want to kill a game before it is even explored? The word PUBG itself is like cancer. #bgmi

DARKNESS @darkness_0123

Alot of things has been improved from launch & alot of new & useful features has been added.



Just try it out for few days and see the difference!



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #BGMI NEW STATE MOBILE is alot better and relastic compared to any other mobile games right now.Alot of things has been improved from launch & alot of new & useful features has been added.Just try it out for few days and see the difference! NEW STATE MOBILE is alot better and relastic compared to any other mobile games right now. Alot of things has been improved from launch & alot of new & useful features has been added.Just try it out for few days and see the difference! #NEWSTATEMOBILE #BGMI https://t.co/vbZ66x4RaR

Sportskeeda will provide future updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban. Hence, readers can follow the game's specific section for more news.

