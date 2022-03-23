Novaking's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings and more (March 2022)

Rahul "Novaking" is a renowned BGMI player and YouTuber. He is widely known in the gaming community for his sheer determination and grit towards rank pushing in the game.

He even holds the record for live streaming the game for ten days at a stretch. Several young players embody him as their inspiration.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular streamer Novaking

BGMI ID and IGN

Player IDs are of crucial importance in Battlegrounds Mobile India. IDs can be searched to send friend requests and in-game popularity. Novaking's ID is a popular profile as his fans send him friend requests so that they can play with him and learn more from him. His in-game ID is 517508814.

On the other hand, an in-game name (IGN) can also be used to search for a player in Battlegrounds Mobile India, as every player has a unique IGN. Novaking's IGN is GodLNomva (GodL stands for GodLike Esports in his name).

Seasonal Stats

Novaking is one of the few players in the gaming community who play classic matches seriously. Although he is yet to stream his rank push this season, his stats in the new season are staggering.

Within a day of the introduction of C2S5, he has climbed up to the Crown I tier, accumulating 5168 seasonal points, making him one of the highest-ranked players in Squad Mode.

Snippet showing GodLike Novaking's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Novaking has played 48 classic mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 16. He has reached the top 10 in 41 games, along with his teammates.

Novaking has dealt a total of 64779.4 damage with an average of 1349.6. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 7.33, with 352 total finishes. 24 most finishes and 3593 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in the new C2S5 in BGMI.

YouTube Earnings

Novaking has been in the community for a long time. He is currently a part of GodLike Esports as a content creator. However, his primary source of income is through his popular YouTube channel "Novaking," which currently has more than 613K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Novaking has earned between $72 and $1.2K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. Since he has not been regularly streaming in the last couple of months, his YouTube earnings have fallen considerably.

