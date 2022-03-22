BGMI C2S5 release date and tier reset time in India: All you need to know

Amongst the various action games available in the mobile gaming market, BGMI has emerged as a favorite among players in the Indian gaming community. The battle royale title has been in the market for eight months but has surpassed other games and placed itself as the top game.

The developers, Krafton Inc., work tirelessly to provide the best gaming experience for their users. As a result, they introduce new updates in the game at periodic intervals to refresh and enrich the BR experience of players. These updates bring in a new season, which sees the tiers getting reset.

Cycle 2 Season 5 release time and date in BGMI for Android and iOS users across the country

Although the latest 1.9 update in the game began rolling out for Android and iOS users on March 18, the Cycle 2 Season 5 was yet to be seen. Players kept waiting for the new season so that they could begin pushing their ranks till Conqueror.

The Cycle 2 Season 4 concluded on March 21, seeing the RP section locked. As a result, the new season was released today (March 22) at 5.30 am IST. This also resulted in the in-game tiers and leaderboard getting reset.

Several rank pushers have already begun pushing their ranks in C2S5 and will continue to do so for the next few days. BGMI players eagerly waiting for the new season can log in to the game and begin pushing their ranks.

The new season will witness players playing with their friends who are even ranked two tiers lower than them. Season 5 has also brought along with it the new RP.

Details about the new C2S5 RP in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India also witnessed the introduction of the Month 9 Royale Pass today. Based on the Cosmic Clash theme, the new Month 9 RP has arrived in the game in two different variants. While the base Elite Pass version is available at 360 UC, the higher Elite Pass Plus version is available at 960 UC.

The Cosmic Clash theme M9 RP has various new items set as rewards upon completion of weekly missions. Adding these rewards will enrich players' inventory considerably. Here are some of the best rewards available in the new Month 9 Royale Pass.

Ancient Heirloom PP19 Bizon skin

Primeval Relic Kar 98K

Ancient Hairloom M249

Wukong Prime Set

Wukong Emote

Excalibur Umbra Set

Fluorescent Flash Set

Fluorescent Flash Glasses

Fluorescent Flash Cover

Amethyst QBZ

Atlantic Tech Ornament

Atlantic Tech Helmet

Atlantic Tech Plane

AG Currency

Edited by Ravi Iyer