Payal Gaming age, monthly income, BGMI stats, full name and more

BGMI’s massive fanbase in India has been instrumental in the rise of numerous YouTubers across the country. The names emerging from the community include Payal Dhare, aka Payal Gaming.

Payal Gaming is a content creator for S8UL, and has been regularly streaming and uploading content based on the battle royale title. She has accumulated a massive fanbase, with her current subscriber count standing at 1.99 million.

Additionally, the cumulative views on her videos are over 129.79 million.

Payal Gaming’s BGMI ID, stats, age, and full name

Payal Gaming’s BGMI ID is 5120321397, and she is 21 years old. As mentioned above, her real name is Payal Dhare.

Listed below are her stats in the game as of 8 April, 2022:

Current Season

Payal Gaming has only competed in TPP Squad matches in the current season. She has 68 appearances and 12 wins, upholding a win ratio of 17.6%. There are 231 finishes to her name, maintaining an F/D ratio of 3.40 with 47 headshots.

C2S4

In the previous season, C2S4, Payal Gaming has featured in 392 TPP Squad matches and outclassed her enemies in 127, leading to a win ratio of 32.4%. She has accumulated 1690 kills with 430 headshots in the process, equating to an F/D ratio of 4.31.

Note: The stats of Payal Gaming were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change as she plays more matches in BGMI.

Payal Gaming’s monthly income

Payal Gaming earns between $2.3K and $36.9K from her YouTube channel each month. Her yearly income is stated in the range of $27.7K and $443.2K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Payal Gaming started her journey in content creation a few years back, and she has witnessed incredible growth in recent years. Her voice pack was incorporated into the game pretty recently, which is a clear representation of her fame.

There are presently 401 videos on Payal Gaming’s channel, with the most-watched one having gained 7.1 million views.

In the previous 30 days, she has gained over 110 thousand subscribers, alongside 9.23 million views, as per Social Blade.

