3 easiest BGMI titles to get in C2S4

The rise in popularity of BGMI has witnessed the player base growing rapidly every day. To enrich the players' experience, Krafton Inc. has introduced several in-game features.

Titles in Battlegrounds Mobile India can be added to players' IDs, distinguishing them from the rest of the lobby. While some titles take a lot of time to complete and are hard to get hold of, some require less effort than the rest and are yet to add prestige to the beholder's ID.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

How can BGMI players obtain easy titles by completing different in-game missions and achievements?

1) C2S4 Jujutsu Sorcery Fantasy title

The February update in Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced the new Jujutsu Kaisen mode to celebrate the game's collaboration with the popular Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The C2S4 Jujutsu Sorcery Fantasy title is linked to the new themed mode available in ranked classic mode matches.

Players are required to find 20 Sukuna fingers across the maps of Erangel and Livik. Sukuna Fingers are found inside super crates available in different locations. Upon completing the missions, they can visit the Cycle Memories tab to hold the title.

2) Well-liked title

The well-liked title in BGMI is one of the oldest titles present in the game. However, it is also easiest to obtain as players require only a thousand likes to get recognized as "well-liked" in the game.

Players can request their in-game friends to send them a like after every match (both classic and Arena mode games) to increase the likes count. After getting the required number of likes, they can head over to the Glorious Moments tab present in the Achievements section to receive the title.

3) C2S4 Ace Master title

The Ace Master tier is one of the highest tiers in the game, and only players who play the game regularly can reach it. Players can get the title at the end of the ongoing season - Cycle 2 Season 4.

Although it is hard to reach the Ace Master tier in other seasons, the inclusion of two themed modes - Spider-Man and Jujutsu Kaisen has made it easier for BGMI players to rank up in C2S4. The Recall feature present in the modes helps players survive longer and earn more points, which allows them to climb through the ranks quickly.

