How to get the Spider-Man outfit in BGMI?

Spider-Man is the first superhero to arrive in BGMI as the game celebrates the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas worldwide. The game has risen in popularity massively since its release, and the introduction of Spider-Man in the latest 1.8 update has only helped it grow manifold.

The update has brought in a new themed mode and several themed events due to the game's collaboration with the Spider-Man franchise. These events provide players with the opportunity to get their hands on rare items, outfits, skins, and a lot more.

While several outfits have appeared in the game to date, the craze for Spider-Man's outfit has been staggering.

The "Red Diamond Exchange" event in BGMI

The 'Red Diamond Exchange' event in Battlegrounds Mobile India was introduced recently as a result of the success of the Spider-Man mode, available on Erangel and Livik.

Players must collect Red Diamonds by completing daily missions or purchasing from the shop and trading them to get their hands on the specified rewards mentioned in the event.

The event arrived on February 4 and will continue until February 27 (UTC+0). Various rewards will enhance the players' inventory. Here's a look at the rewards.

Ray's No Home Set: Amongst the three items available in the event, Ray's No Home Set is the rarest outfit as it can be obtained by exchanging 600 Red Diamonds.

Permanent Plane Finish: Players are subjected to receive a permanent No Way Home Plane Finish from the event, which they can use to equip as a plane skin. The Finish requires them to exchange 300 Red Diamonds.

Spider-Man Outfit: Although the outfit requires the least number of Red Diamonds for exchange (80), the No Way Home Tracksuit Set is the most popular outfit available in the event. This is because the outfit is designed to look like Spider-Man's outfit in the movie.

How to collect Red Diamonds in BGMI?

Although the last "Revive and Love" and "Thrive and Survive" sub-events have concluded, the next event to collect Red Diamonds is around the corner. Players will be required to complete easy daily missions to collect Red Diamonds, which can be further used in the 'Red Diamond Exchange' event.

Furthermore, BGMI players can also head over to the in-game shop and purchase a Red Diamond for 20 UC.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha