Payal Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, rank, and YouTube income in April 2022

Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare is a renowned female YouTuber who rose through the ranks live streaming BGMI and GTA V on her channel. She broke through all prejudices and is reportedly the most popular female gamer in the country. Payal is an inspiration to young girls who want to make gaming a full-time profession.

Her polite attitude and friendly behavior have helped her channel grow in the last few months. She currently stands on the threshold of reaching 2 million subscribers.

Popular BGMI streamer Payal Gaming's profile and stats in the new season

BGMI ID and IGN

Payal's popularity in the gaming community has made her profile one of the most searched ones in the game. Players search for her ID and send her in-game popularity as a token of love and respect. Her ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5120321397.

Players can search for her profile using in-game name (IGN) - S8ulPÄYÄL.

Seasonal stats and rank

Payal plays BGMI along with her friends and fellow content creators while streaming live on YouTube. Her streams are filled with fun as she doesn't play the game with utmost seriousness.

However, her stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 are better than many serious gamers. Within the first two weeks, she has managed to climb and position herself in the Ace tier with 4245 total points.

Snippet showing Payal Gaming's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Payal has played 68 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 12 of them. Alongside her squadmates, she has reached the top 10 in 43 games, a great stat in itself.

Payal has managed 50159.4 total damage with an average damage of 737.6. Furthermore, she has maintained an F/D ratio of 3.40 with 231 total finishes to her credit.

However, Payal's survival skills are reflected in the average survival time of 15.1 minutes. Moreover, 14 most finishes and 2529 damage dealt in a match remains her best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

Payal joined 8Bit Creatives a few months ago as a content creator, and since then, she has also become an integral part of the popular gaming organization - S8UL. However, her primary source of income is through her popular YouTube channel, Payal Gaming, which currently has 1.99 million subscribers.

She has earned between $2.3K and $36.8K in the last 30 days as YouTube revenue (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

Edited by Shaheen Banu