PMGC 2022: Why BGMI teams might not be participating in the event

BGMI built a vibrant esports ecosystem in India within its first year, with several record-breaking tournaments, a large prize pool and massive viewership. While everything seemed promising for the game's future growth in the country, the situation turned out to be the worst when the battle royale title was unexpectedly banned in the country.

Tencent recently released the slot allocation for PMGC 2022, the biggest and final event of the PUBG Mobile 2022 competitive season. However, no spot has been announced yet for the BGMI teams in this iteration, which might be directly attributable to the game's nationwide ban.

This has sparked a conversation in the BGMI community, as the Indian team was invited to the previous edition of the global championship. This article examines the possibility of participation of the Indian team at PMGC 2022.

Uncertainty continues over the slot for the BGMI team at PMGC 2022

The league stage of PMGC 2022 is set to feature 48 teams with 46 slots already being revealed, but two of them are yet to be announced. Similarly, the event's grand finals include three direct berths, but only two have been revealed: the third has not yet been specified.

Gametube

SMG China & Alter Ego qualified teams so far for the Grand Finals. BTR and Evos have qualified for the League.



With the increase in total seats, more slots have been allotted to each region compared to 2021

While there are no specifics available about the three spots, gamers may expect more information about them to be released in the coming days, as the event is still a few months away. The tournament's league stage is slated for November 2022, with the finals taking place in January 2023.

There has been no notification of spots for Indian BGMI teams yet, and the likelihood of receiving an invitation is slim. However, gamers cannot entirely write off the possibility of their participation.

The announcement didn't mention anything about Indian teams as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned in the country by the government. However, two slots in the League Stage and one slot in the Grand Finals have still not been revealed by Tencent.

This is because, during the previous iteration of the PMGC, GoldLike Esports had received a slot at the event based on their performance in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. Furthermore, Team SouL and 7Sea Esports also participated in PUBG Mobile (PMWI) 2022 and its afterparty showdown, which was scheduled just after the game's ban.

Consequently, for the time being, the questions around the participation of Indian teams at PMGC 2022 remain open as there is no definitive answer yet. Indian fans and players should be optimistic and wait for a response from the developers.

Furthermore, Suppose BGMI manages to stage a comeback in the country. In that case, this will reignite its esports ecosystem, which has become stagnant. However, the prospects may not look good if the game's prohibition is not overturned soon.

Teams qualified PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022

2022 PMGC League Stage slots and qualification process (Image via Tencent)

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 features an enormous prize pool of $4 million. The event's grand prize is scheduled for early 2023 in Indonesia. A total of 14 teams have already qualified for the event, with the split being 12 for the League Stage and 2 for the Grand Finals. The list is as follows:

Grand Finals

Team SMG

Alter Ego

League stage

Nova Esports

LGD Gaming

Bigetron RA

EVOS Reborn

The Infinity

Bacon Time

Geek Fam

4Rivals

D'Xavier

R8 Esports

Nigma Galaxy

