PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: Which game supports better gameplay on 2 GB Android devices?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile Lite are two popular Battle Royale games on mobile platforms. The revamped version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, debuted in the early weeks of July and has seen multiple updates, including the ignition 1.5 update.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is running on its latest 0.21.0 version. Despite the latest updates, PUBG Mobile Lite generally performs decently on most Android phones. The resultant graphics of the game are also smooth and impressive.

There is not much difference between the gameplay of BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the size, graphics, and system requirements make the difference between the overall performance of both games.

BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite: Comparing both games based on performance

System requirements

BGMI:

BGMI system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 1.5.0.15338

Download Size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)

Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 0.21.2.15011

Download Size - Around 600 MB

Gameplay and graphics

BGMI has more defined and realistic graphics with great in-game mechanics (Image via BGMI)

Both games have similar gameplay and game modes. However, BGMI provides far more versatility in the number of modes due to the additional resource pack. Players can enjoy classic and arcade Battle Royale gamers and 4v4 multiplayer variations across different modes in both games.

PUBG Mobile Lite has smoother graphics due to its compact size (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Much like the game modes, both BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite feature similar graphics. In BGMI, graphics are more realistic with either HD or low-spec resource packs. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite offers smoother output in terms of graphics due to its compact size.

Due to smoother graphic optimization, PUBG Mobile Lite runs way better on low-end Android smartphones than BGMI.

Which game is better for 2 GB Android phones?

PUBG Mobile Lite is a better option for 2 GB Android phones (Image via Tencent / Google Play Store)

BGMI provides a better gaming experience with a wide range of game modes and realistic graphics. The sound optimization and in-game mechanics in BGMI are also far better than PUBG Mobile Lite. PUBG Mobile Lite is a better option if players have a 2 GB RAM smartphone.

The smoother graphics negate the lag and frame drop issues that gamers often face with BGMI. Although BGMI’s low-spec resource pack does promise decent performance on low-end phones, PUBG Mobile Lite is still a better option.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

