PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: Which game supports better gameplay on 2 GB Android devices?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile Lite are two popular Battle Royale games on mobile platforms. The revamped version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, debuted in the early weeks of July and has seen multiple updates, including the ignition 1.5 update.
On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is running on its latest 0.21.0 version. Despite the latest updates, PUBG Mobile Lite generally performs decently on most Android phones. The resultant graphics of the game are also smooth and impressive.
There is not much difference between the gameplay of BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the size, graphics, and system requirements make the difference between the overall performance of both games.
BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite: Comparing both games based on performance
System requirements
BGMI:
Required Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above
Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)
Current version - 1.5.0.15338
Download Size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)
Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)
PUBG Mobile Lite
Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above
Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)
Current version - 0.21.2.15011
Download Size - Around 600 MB
Gameplay and graphics
Both games have similar gameplay and game modes. However, BGMI provides far more versatility in the number of modes due to the additional resource pack. Players can enjoy classic and arcade Battle Royale gamers and 4v4 multiplayer variations across different modes in both games.
Much like the game modes, both BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite feature similar graphics. In BGMI, graphics are more realistic with either HD or low-spec resource packs. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite offers smoother output in terms of graphics due to its compact size.
Due to smoother graphic optimization, PUBG Mobile Lite runs way better on low-end Android smartphones than BGMI.
Which game is better for 2 GB Android phones?
BGMI provides a better gaming experience with a wide range of game modes and realistic graphics. The sound optimization and in-game mechanics in BGMI are also far better than PUBG Mobile Lite. PUBG Mobile Lite is a better option if players have a 2 GB RAM smartphone.
The smoother graphics negate the lag and frame drop issues that gamers often face with BGMI. Although BGMI’s low-spec resource pack does promise decent performance on low-end phones, PUBG Mobile Lite is still a better option.