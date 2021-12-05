Tanmay "Scout" Singh is reportedly one of the best professional BGMI esports athletes. Also known as "sc0ut OP," he is one of the pioneers in the gaming community. Scout has repeatedly silenced all his critics with his performances in tournaments.

Traditionally a flanker and assaulter, Scout is deadly with his DMRs and snipers, too, making him an all-rounder in the game. His exploits in various Indian and international tournaments like PEC and PMWL have made him one of the greats in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

Everything you need to know about BGMI player Scout in December 2021

Here's a look at Scout's BGMI ID, stats, season rank, and more in December 2021.

BGMI ID

Every player in the game has a unique ID that distinguishes them from others. Scout's in-game ID is 5144286984.

In-game Name

The in-game name (IGN) plays a crucial role in video games. Players are not referred to by their names in real life but by their in-game names. Players can be searched using their in-game name. Scout's in-game name is TXxSc0utOP.

Team

Currently, Scout plays for the BGMI esports team - Team X Spark. Aside from being a player, he is also the team's owner. His teammates are Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh, Arshpreet "Gill" Singh, and Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi.

Team X Spark has played an essential role in platforming players like Aditya. Destro and Evo won the PMCO - Fall Split: 2020 with Team X Spark. All these players have established themselves in the scene now.

Season rank

Although Scout is an active BGMI esports player and spends most of his time playing competitive scrims and matches en route to BGIS 2021, he ranks as high as Crown II in season C1S3 in the game.

Looking at Scout's C1S3 Season Stats (Image via Krafton)

Season Stats

Scout has played 71 classic matches in Squad Mode in the ongoing C1S3 season. He has won 11 matches and reached the TOP 10 in matches with a staggering 622 finishes, resulting in having an impressive F/D Ratio of 8.76.

What else do you need to know about Scout?

Scout is an immensely popular YouTube streamer and content creator. He currently has more than 4.2 million subscribers on his channel. Scout is also part of one of the leading gaming organizations in the country - S8UL.

His passion and hunger for an international trophy have urged him to strive for more.

Edited by Srijan Sen