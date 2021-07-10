Scout's BGMI sensitivity code, layout, stats, and more details

Tanmay "Scout " Singh is a professional BGMI esports player for Soul Esports. He is considered one of the greatest players to have ever played Battlegrounds Mobile India, exhibiting raw talent, impeccable skills, and consistency.

Ever since Scout burst onto the scene in 2017, he has been one of the standout players on every single roster he has played for, including Fnatic, Orange Rock, and Team IND. The 24-year-old can make huge clutch plays and carry the game by taking important frags in several flank positions, inspiring the team to victory with his excellent attitude.

With over 3.9 million subscribers, Scout has established himself as a variety streamer. He streams games like BGMI, Valorant, Sea of Thieves, COD, and many more. He is one of the most followed Indian BGMI content creators on YouTube and continues to grow exponentially.

The Valsad, Gujarat native was the first esports player in India to master the gyroscope and use it in competitive games. Its byproduct was quick reaction time and stable spray control.

Soon other esports players followed suit. While copying Scout's sensitivity and control can help young gamers, it is recommended to tweak the settings according to their playstyle.

Here is an overview of Scout's BGMI details

Scout's BGMI stats

Scout's BGMI ID number is 5277297232. His in-game alias is SouLsc0utOP. The pro has played 819 ranked games and has a win ratio of 20%.

With over 3212 finishes so far, Scout's K/D stands at 3.92. He has more than 20% headshot accuracy, which shows his aim precision. He plays ranked games and currently sits in the Crown 2 tier of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Disclaimer: Scout is not playing on his original account (user ID), which has a Star Challenge frame.

Readers can take a look at his statistics in BGMI below:

His stats as of writing this article

Scout's control code

Scout is a 4-finger claw player. He shared his control code during his recent live stream: 6974-6425-0721-1606-925

Scout's layout code

Scout's sensitivity code

Scout uses the gyroscope feature to level up his gaming skills. He recommends that all BGMI gamers turn this feature on for effective spray control and fast reaction time over short to long-range engagements. Sensitivity code: 6974-6425-0721-1606-924

Scout's sensitivity code

Players have the option to set their sensitivity settings manually.

Camera Sensitivity

Camera (free look): 155%

1st Person Camera: 150%

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 89%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 18%

6x Scope: 8%

8x Scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 21%

4x Scope, VSS: 10%

6x Scope: 25%

8x Scope: 40%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 350%

2x Scope: 350%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 175%

6x Scope: 60%

8x Scope: 60%

