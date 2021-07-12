Soul Mortal's BGMI ID, sensitivity, and layout codes revealed

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is a professional Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports player for Soul Esports.

With the combination of being absolutely incredible in his game while simultaneously becoming the second most followed BGMI content creator on YouTube, Mortal has become one of the many faces of gaming in India. He is believed to be among some of the best in-game leaders to ever grace the scene.

The 24-year-old led Team Soul to two major wins: the PUBG Mobile Club Open and PMIS 2019. Despite the ruthlessness, bloodshed, and killing in the game, Mortal exhibits the demeanor of a monk when he is leading the team.

Along with his esports career, the gamer is also a famous content creator on YouTube, where he streams live and has a subscriber count of over 6.6 million. He was recently nominated for the Streamer of the Year award at Esports Awards 2021.

While copying Soul Mortal's sensitivity and control can help young gamers, it is recommended to tweak the settings according to their playstyle.

An overview of Mortal's BGMI details

Mortal's BGMI stats

Mortal's BGMI ID number is 590211476. His in-game alias is SouLmorTal. The pro has played a total of 136 ranked games and has a win ratio of 11.8%.

With over 423 finishes so far, Mortal's K/D stands at 3.11. He has a 21% headshot accuracy, which shows his aim precision. Mortal plays ranked games and currently sits at Crown V tier in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Readers can take a look at his statistics in BGMI:

His stats as of writing this article

Mortal's control code

Mortal is a 4-finger claw player. He shared his control code during his recent livestream. Control code: 6974-6239-1907-3395-486

BGMI layout code of Mortal

Mortal's sensitivity code

Mortal uses the gyroscope feature to level up his game skills. Sensitivity code: 6974-6239-1907-3395-483

BGMI sensitivity code of Mortal

Players have the option to set their sensitivity settings manually.

Camera Sensitivity:

Camera (free look): 100%

1st Person Camera: 70%

3rd Person No Scope: 100%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 14%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 10%

TPP Aim: 40%

FPP Aim: 40%

ADS Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 100%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 1%

2x Scope: 1%

3x Scope, Win94: 1%

4x Scope, VSS: 1%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 10%

TPP Aim: 1%

FPP Aim: 1%

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 251%

4x Scope, VSS: 160%

6x Scope: 110%

8x Scope: 59%

TPP Aim: 30%

FPP Aim: 20%

