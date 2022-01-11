Soul Roxx’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI is amongst the most popular Battle Royale games on mobile devices. Since its release in July 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India has given the Indian gaming community several stars, who have made themselves household names.

Yogesh "Roxx" Yadav is one such renowned name in the Indian gaming circuit. He is considered as one of the best IGLs of BGMI Esports, as he had previously led Celtz, a rising team, to the winner’s podium in PMPL South Asia: Season 1.

Roxx recently represented Team Soul and led them to a semi-final finish in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. Apart from being a professional Esports athlete, Roxx is also a YouTuber where he uploads gameplay videos from scrims and tournaments.

Everything about BGMI professional Esports player and streamer Roxx

Seasonal Stats

In the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3, Roxx has spent most of his time playing scrims and tournaments and leading Team Soul as their IGL. This has left him with scarce time to play classic matches and thus, he is placed in the Gold III tier with 2424 seasonal points.

Snippet showing Soul Roxx's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Roxx has played 44 classic matches this season, but has won no matches so far. He has reached the Top 10 10 times, accumulating 123 finishes in the process. Roxx's seasonal F/D Ratio is 2.80. He has dealt average damage of 416.6 with 16 most finishes in a match and has the highest damage of 1785 in a single match.

BGMI ID and IGN

Roxx has a Unique ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India, through which players can send him popularity in the game. His ID is 5334515723. His in-game name (IGN), SouLRõxX, has made him popular in the Indian gaming community.

Monthly Income

Roxx is a salaried player for Team Soul and is also a part of S8UL. Furthermore, he also owns a YouTube channel, Celtz Roxx, which has more than 115K subscribers. According to Social Blade, Roxx earns between $252 and $4K per month through his YouTube channel.

Edited by Saman