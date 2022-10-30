Telugu Gamer’s BGMI ID, in-game stats, rank, monthly YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Indian gaming content creators have significantly benefitted from the rise of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Tencent Games-backed PUBG Mobile provided the initial push to several streamers and YouTubers. However, after a ban on the latter, the former replaced it on the Indian server.

The careers of gamers like Dynamo, Mortal, Scout, Ghatak, Jonathan, and more have been propelled due to Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile. Among the big names in the Indian gaming scene, one can also stumble upon the content of Telugu Gamer, aka Ramesh Babu, who streams Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Telugu Gamer (TG Ramesh): BGMI Character ID, Season Stats, and YouTube Earnings

Telugu Gamer's BGMI account (Image via Krafton)

As his name suggests, Ramesh Babu produces his content in Telugu. Therefore, TG influences Telugu Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers. His fans can now view his in-game account and stats using his Character ID given below:

Telugu Gamer's Character ID: 5288622560

Telugu Gamer's IGN: TGえRamësh

One can use the "Add Friend" feature to search for TG Ramesh's account in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Telugu Gamer's in-game stats

Telugu Gamer, aka TG Ramesh's Badge stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Many players have continued to play matches in BGMI despite the ban on the game, as the servers are still online. Telugu Gamer is no different, as he has been consistently producing content on his YouTube Channel. Having reached the Ace Dominator tier in the Current Season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7) of BGMI, TG Ramesh's stats are still remarkable.

Readers can take a look at the in-game stats (current and previous seasons) of Telugu Gamer as follows:

Current Season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7)

Current Season stats for Telugu Gamer, aka TG Ramesh (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 161

Wins: 50

Top 10: 127

Finishes: 1088

F/D Ratio: 6.76

Rating: 93.8 (SS+)

Rank: Ace Dominator

Cycle 3 Season 7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Telugu Gamer, aka TG Ramesh (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 299

Wins: 83

Top 10: 235

Finishes: 1723

F/D Ratio: 5.76

Rating: 92.7 (SS+)

Rank: Ace Dominator

Cycle 2 Season 6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Telugu Gamer, aka TG Ramesh (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 167

Wins: 30

Top 10: 116

Finishes: 535

F/D Ratio: 3.20

Rating: 76.3 (S)

Rank: Ace

Cycle 2 Season 5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Telugu Gamer, aka TG Ramesh (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 71

Wins: 11

Top 10: 25

Finishes: 349

F/D Ratio: 4.92

Rating: 69.9 (A+)

Rank: Diamond IV

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Telugu Gamer, aka TG Ramesh, in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 997

Wins: 206

Top 10: 681

Finishes: 4504

F/D Ratio: 4.52

YouTube earnings for Spraygod (October 2022)

Ramesh Babu's YouTube channel and estimated earnings this month (Image via Google)

Ramesh Babu commenced his journey as a content creator more than four years ago with PUBG Mobile. However, after its ban, BGMI got launched, which became TG Ramesh's primary game on his channel, Telugu Gamer.

As of October, Telugu Gamer has around 548K subscribers with 143.094 million channel views. The American website Social has estimated TG Ramesh's YouTube earnings in the last 30 days to be between $591 and $9.5K.

