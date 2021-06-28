Top 3 emerging Indian players in BGMI esports

BGMI, a game made exclusively for the players in India, is set to launch very soon. The beta servers are live for players to test the game before it comes out in the play stores. It is developed by Krafton, who cut ties with the former publisher, Tencent.

The BMGI community has seen an emerging crop of players vying to dethrone some of the already established veterans and have stepped up for their teams big time. Some young and exciting talents have enjoyed promising starts to their careers and can undoubtedly be the next big stars in Battlegrounds Mobile India esports.

Players have been ever so hyped since Krafton announced the launch of the game. Leading up to this release, there have been plenty of tournaments happening all over the country. Here are three Indian players to watch out for in Battleground Mobile India.

This listing is based on current form and performance in scrims and tournaments.

Best trio of emerging BGMI players

1) Punkk

Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh is the latest sensation in the Indian BGMI circuit, making a resounding statement with his playstyle that allows him to stay calm under clutch situations. The pro is not only a pioneer for several clutch plays, but he also manages to have an impressive stat line.

Punkk is such an exciting prospect because he has mastered and excelled at every playstyle and can use any weapon to cause absolute chaos. He can effortlessly land the sniper shots and is equally good with rifles.

The community should be keeping a close watch on this player, and it will be exciting to see how he fares in tournaments against the best players in India.

2) Spower

One recurring theme with these professional players is how young they are. Rudra "Spower" B, who just turned 14, is one of India's best close-range BGMI fraggers. Fans often see this finisher collecting multiple kills aided by his impeccable control over game mechanics and movement.

After analyzing his gameplay, many noticed that Spower plays BGMI in a special way, where he can consistently creates space for his team. He is also not afraid to take 1v1 duels or catch players off-guard by positioning himself at different flank angles.

Spower is almost unmatchable with his close-range fragging. GodLike Esports could only make it so far in multiple BGMI scrims and tournaments post-game blockage because Spower was the X-factor in their roster.

However, due to age restrictions, the teen will not be able to represent any organization yet. Nevertheless, the future is bright for this young gamer.

3) Aditya

Aditya "Aditya" Mhate was relatively unknown before the PMCO Fall Split India, where he top fragged for Team Xspark, picking up 31 kills and helping them win the title. Post his mind-boggling performances as an entry fragger in the event, he is making a name for himself in the BGMI community and slowly crawling his way up to the top.

This young gun's claim to fame are his ultra-aggressive fragging skills in BGMI and his ability to take down opponents in 1v1 duels with ease.

The scary part about Aditya is that he is so young, and his potential is so high that he is nowhere near his peak yet.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer